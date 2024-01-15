FTSE 100 Live 15 January: Taiwan markets rise after elections, blue-chips seen higher

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Recap: Markets on Friday

06:52 , Simon Hunt

The attack on Houthi forces by the US and UK militaries and a better-than-expected economic performance for the country’s economy were credited with lifting the FTSE 100 on Friday.

The index, which has so far had a poor start to the year, rose 48.34 points, or 0.64%, to end the day at 7,624.93.

It was a rise dominated by mining companies, top among them Endeavour Mining, which owns several gold mines across Africa.

Its performance was boosted by the uncertainty caused by the hostilities in the Middle East where US and UK planes struck dozens of targets in Yemen. That caused investors to put their money in assets which are considered safe, such as gold.

The Houthis had been striking ships going through the Red Sea on the way to the Suez Canal.

The UK figures on Friday morning showed that gross domestic product rose 0.3% in November, higher than the 0.2% expected by economists.In company news it was a bad day for Burberry with shares down 5.66% on the news that a slowdown in demand got worse in December.

The business slashed its profit forecast for the year as it said that revenue dropped 7% in the last three months of the year.

Meanwhile Vistry, a housebuilder, said it had built 16,124 new homes last year, down 5.4% from 2022.

It said pre-tax profit would be somewhere close to £418 million, more than previously thought. Shares closed up 0.36%.