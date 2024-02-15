FTSE 100 Live 15 February: UK in recession as GDP falls by 0.3% in fourth quarter, shares seen higher

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

The UK economy officially finished 2023 in recession, official figures show today.

Jet2 ups profit outlook on package holidays boost

07:35 , Daniel O'Boyle

Budget travel giant Jet2 said its profits for this year are set to be higher than previously thought, as people seek time away from “our rainy island”.

Profits are set to fall between £510 million and £520 million for the year to 31 March, up from the previous £480m-£520m range. Jet2 said a big reason for the change was that a larger portion of passengers on its flights had booked package deals, which typically means a higher margin for the business, this winter.

CEO Steve Heapy said: "We are pleased with how the 2024 financial year is ending and are encouraged by early bookings for Summer 2024. Whilst recognising that there are many demands on consumer discretionary incomes, we believe that our customers cherish their time away from our rainy island and want to be properly looked after throughout their holiday experience.

“As a customer focused and much trusted holiday provider, we remain confident they will continue to travel with us to the sun spots of the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European Leisure Cities.”

Close Brothers axes divi over car loan probe

07:35 , Simon English

City investment bank Close Brothers warned the market today that the City watchdogs investigation into car loan deals could hit it hard.

It has ditched its dividend due to the inquiry and the shares are likely to come under pressure today.

The company said in a stock market statement: “There is significant uncertainty about the outcome of the FCA's review, and the timing, scope and quantum of any potential financial impact on the group cannot be reliably estimated at present. In accordance with the relevant accounting standards, the Board has concluded that it is currently not required or appropriate to recognise a provision in the group's Half-Year 2024 results in relation to this matter.”

Close Brothers said it could not be sure what the impact on its finances would be. But that it “recognises the need to plan for a range of possible outcomes”.

Close Brothers shares open today at 398p, but are likely to fall.

The financial watchdog announced in January that it is investigating the car loans market to see if commission payments to brokers were too high. If the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) finds against the brokers, it could trigger payouts to potentially millions of car buyers.

'Today’s release is more politically significant than it is economically'

07:30 , Daniel O'Boyle

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK Economist at Capital Economics, said the latest GDP figures might matter politicially, but they would not be so significant economically.

She said: “This is clearly a blow for the Prime Minister who has pledged to ‘grow the economy’ in 2023 (whether he is referring to growth in 2023 as a whole (0.1% y/y) or in Q4 itself is not clear).

“But today’s release is more politically significant than it is economically. At the margin, it might nudge the Bank of England a little closer to cutting interest rates. But we doubt the Bank will be too worried about what is likely to be a mild and short recession.

“Overall, today’s release does not change much. We still think that the economy will contract by 0.1% q/q in Q1, but that a modest recovery will take hold in the second half of this year, as inflation falls, taxes are cut and the boost from lower interest rates starts to be felt.”

'Hunt must avoid giveaways and focus on growth'

07:26 , Daniel O'Boyle

Responding to the latest GDP figures, Muniya Barua, deputy chief executive at BusinessLDN said: “With the UK now in a technical recession, the Chancellor must resist the temptation of a pre-election giveaway for voters in his Spring Budget and instead focus on measures to boost the economy.

“Agreeing a long-term funding settlement for Transport for London would help to keep London moving and support supply chains across the UK. Restoring VAT-free shopping on goods for tourists will deliver a win-win for business and the Exchequer. And giving firms more flexibility on how to use their Apprenticeship Levy would free up more money to invest in skills.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has signalled that tax cuts could be smaller in the Budget than they were in the autumn statement (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Lloyds Bank board shake-up

07:22 , Simon English

Lloyds Bank unveiled a shake-up to its board today,

It announced that Lord Lupton “has informed the Board that he intends to step down as a non-executive director of the Group at its 2024 annual general meeting having served almost seven years on the Board”.

Sir Robin Budenberg, Group Chair, said "I would like to thank James for the valuable contribution he has made to the Board since June 2017 and for his leadership as the inaugural Chair of Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets and for his personal support for me since I became Chair."

FTSE 100 seen higher after Wall Street rebound, Japan in recession

07:19 , Graeme Evans

The S&P 500 index last night closed 1% higher and the Nasdaq Composite up 1.3% as US markets resumed their upward trend.

The rebound, which left the S&P 500 back above 5000, included gains of about 1.5% for Magnificent Seven stocks as they put back losses after Tuesday’s strong inflation figure.

A 2.5% rise for semiconductor firm Nvidia meant it overtook the market value of Google owner Alphabet to become the third largest company on Wall Street at about $1.8 trillion (£1.4 trillion).

Asia markets are trading higher, with the Nikkei 225 up more than 1% despite Japan entering recession for the first time in five years.

The country’s preliminary estimate of GDP in the fourth quarter came in below expectations at 0.4% lower on an annualised basis.

The FTSE 100 index closed 0.75% higher following yesterday’s encouraging UK inflation figure, with IG Index forecasting a further rise of 39 points to 7584 in today’s session.

Pound lower as recession call slightly boosts rate cut hopes

07:16 , Daniel O'Boyle

The pound has fallen to $1.2557 on the news the UK entered a recession, as investors hope the figures will encourage the Bank of England to cut interest rates.

It had been trading at about $1.270 before the announcement. Sterling has been close to steady since November.

Martell cognac maker says sales flat

07:13 , Simon English

Sales are flatlining at the big booze companies.

French spirits maker Pernod Ricard today it now expected sales to be steady this year after a tough first six months, but is banking on improved demand in key Chinese and U.S. markets from the second half.

Pernod Ricard, which owns Martell cognac, Mumm champagne and Absolut vodka and had previously forecast a rise in annual sales, said strict control over costs would however drive margin expansion.

The cost of living issue is clearly affecting discretionary spending.

The world's second-largest spirits maker after Diageo said it would buy back 300 million euros worth of shares this year, having already repurchased 150 million euros of stock in the first half.

Profit from current operations in the first six months of its fiscal year to Dec. 31 reached 2.144 billion euros ($2.30 billion), an organic decline of 3%, but slightly better than analysts' expectations of a 5.1% decline.

Sales at Pernod amounted to 6.59 billion euros in the first half, down 3% organically and on par with analysts' expectations as an economic slowdown in China dampened demand while inventory adjustments in the United States continued after a post-COVID surge.

Recession call will be major blow to Rishi Sunak

07:13

The confirmation of a recession is another huge blow to the credibility of Rishi Sunak, who made “grow the economy” one of his five pledges to voters at the start of 2023.

The economy has been hit by high interest rates and the cost of living squeeze which has suppressed consumer spending.

Read more on the latest figures here

Health and education declined in December

07:11 , Daniel O'Boyle

ONS Director of Economic Statistics Liz McKeown said: “Our initial estimate shows the UK economy contracted in the fourth quarter of 2023. While it has now shrunk for two consecutive quarters, across 2023 as a whole the economy has been broadly flat.

“All the main sectors fell on the quarter, with manufacturing, construction and wholesale being the biggest drags on growth, partially offset by increases in hotels and rentals of vehicles and machinery.

“The latest data showed that health and education performed less well than initially estimated in both October and November. Early indications suggest they both contracted in December. Retail and wholesale were the biggest overall downwards pulls on the economy in December, partially offset by growth in computer programming and manufacturing.”

Do 'brighter times lie ahead'?

07:08 , Daniel O'Boyle

Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European strategist at Raymond James Investment Services, says that while the UK’s slip into a mild recession is disappointing, there are signs to be optimistic ahead.

“Today’s GDP figures confirm that the UK slipped into very mild economic contraction towards the end of 2023, with subdued economic activity dragging into the festive season.

“The data is evident of deflated activity across all key sectors of the economy, from manufacturing to service and retail, as well as construction activity, which was negatively impacted by inclement weather.”

“Nonetheless, while there is an impression of economic stagnation, brighter times surely lie ahead. As winter rolls away, the lagged impact of high inflation and interest rates will work its way through the economy and inflationary pressures will settle, allowing the Bank of England to lower the base rate come summertime.”

Construction and production drag GDP down

07:05 , Daniel O'Boyle

It was another weak month for the construction sector, as bad weather hindered projects, playing a part in Q4’s disappointing GDP reading.

UK in recession

07:01 , Daniel O'Boyle

The UK economy is officially in recession, after GDP declined in the fourth quarter.

Official statistics show a 0.3% decline,worse than economists expected.

It’s the second consecutive quarter of negative GDP growth, which is widely seen as the criteria for a recession.

However, if GDP improves this quarter, the mini-slump will go down as the shortest and shallowest recession in history.

In December, GDP was down by 0.1%.

The figures will be a blow to Rishi Sunak, who included “grow the economy” as one of his five pledges for the year.

