FTSE 100 Live 15 April: Inchcape sells UK retail arm, oil and shares lower

Oil prices are lower amid a calm reaction by financial markets to events in the Middle East.

The FTSE 100 has slipped from record territory but Wall Street markets are pointing higher after Friday’s big sell-off.

In today’s corporate developments, car dealership business Inchcape has sold its UK arm while recruitment firm Page Group has posted an update.

Record £573m paid out in weather-related home insurance claims in 2023 – ABI

08:14 , Daniel O'Boyle

Home insurance claims for weather-related damage reached a record £573 million last year, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

This was over a third (36%) higher than in 2022, when the total was £421 million.

The rise was largely fuelled by the succession of storms, including Babet, Ciaran and Debi, according to the association, whose records on weather-related domestic claims go back to 2017.

Chair of B&Q owner Kingfisher is leaving

08:01 , Michael Hunter

The chairman of Kingfisher, the owner of the B&Q home improvement chain, is leaving the job after seven years, it said today.

Andrew Cosslett “decided not to stand for re-election” the FTSE 100 firm, it said today.

He will go at the annual general meeting in June and will be replaced by Claudia Arney, an existing non-executive director.

Cosslett is a former chief executive of Intercontinental Hotels and has had a long run of major roles at big-name firms, including a 14-year career at Cadbury Schweppes, having also worked for Unilever. He was also CEO of Fitness First and has been chair of Rugby Football Union.

Kingfisher has issued a string of profit warnings,, caught up in a wider slowdown caused by slowing house markets amid rising interest rates. There is a link between people sprucing up their homes for sale and carrying out rennovations when they move and demand in the sector.

Cosslett said; “ I am proud to have been able to play my part and am delighted to now pass the baton onto Claudia whose skills and judgement will be key in ensuring the good progress continues. I leave the company with great confidence in its future.”

Claudia Arney said: “ look forward to continuing to support our great management team in our mission of making home improvement accessible to everyone.”

Recruitment firm Page Group says temporary jobs outperforming permanent hiring but both slow down

07:46 , Michael Hunter

FTSE 250 recruitment firm Page Group said today that temporary jobs remain more popular with hirers than permanent positions, as sentiment in the employment market “remains subdued”.

The conditions come “as candidate and client sentiment remains subdued reflecting the general macro-economic uncertainty in most of our markets,” the £1.5 billion firm’s CEO Nicholas Kirk said.

He added that “permanent recruitment was more impacted than temporary across all of our markets, as clients continue to seek more flexible options.”

In the first quarter, group operating profit fell almost 13% to almost £220 million. The contribution from its UK operations was down by almost a fifth.

FTSE 100 seen lower, oil price steady amid Middle East worries

07:29 , Graeme Evans

Oil prices are lower this morning but gold remains near a record following Iran’s drone attack on Israel..

Brent Crude fell 0.4% to $90.15 a barrel and gold stood at $2358 an ounce, a rise of 0.6%.

The pound, meanwhile, is below $1.25 at its lowest level since November after demand for the dollar picked up on geopolitical uncertainty and elevated US interest rate outlook.

The FTSE 100 index is forecast by IG Index to open about 30 points lower at 7965, having risen 0.9% in Friday’s session to within 20 points of a closing bell record.

The S&P 500 index fell by about 1.5% after a poor session for banks in the wake of first quarter results by JPMorgan and Citigroup.

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.9% this morning and the Hang Seng index is down by about 0.7%.

Inchcape sells UK retail arm

07:29 , Daniel O'Boyle

Car dealership business Inchcape has agreed to sell its UK operations to US-based Group 1 Automotive, in the latest sign of outside interest in a London-listed car dealer’s operations.

The sale will allow Inchcape to focus solely on its distribution arm instead of retail car sales. It said that £100m of the proceeds will be returned to shareholders through a buyback and the rest used to invest in future growth.

Duncan Tait, Group Chief Executive of Inchcape, said: “As we continue to deliver on our strategic ambition of becoming the leading global distribution partner to our OEM partners worldwide, this transaction represents a significant step along that journey.

“Our UK Retail business is a high-quality business, with an experienced and high-performing management team, and has been an important part of the Group’s growth. With our active international expansion into higher value distribution activities, the strategic importance of the UK retail operations has become limited. The Board has therefore concluded it is the right time for a new owner to take this business forward.”

It comes after UK-listed dealership Lookers was bought last year, while Pendragon sold its dealerships arm to focus on tech.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

07:12 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

Well, there was certainly a big dollop of of feelgood Friday around in the City at the end of last week. Perhaps it is the very long overdue arrival of proper spring weather.

Growth in February may only have been 0.1% but that did not stop the equity markets gambolling around like new-born lambs in a field.

The FTSE 100 finally got its act together to make that push through the 8000 mark and it seems only a matter of time before new all-time highs are set.

Even Grant Fitzner, the sobersides head of economics at the Office for National Statistics, was indulging in wild talk of “moderate optimism” about the outlook for growth over the next few months. Steady there, Grant.

Let’s hope, like the Spring sunshine, this is not all brought to an end by a return of chillier winds. There is a long way to go before economic summer can be declared, and this week has been a reminder of how fickle markets can be.

It is just two days since the Fed dismayed the doves with a worse than expected CPI inflation figures that sent the Dow into a tailspin and economists scrambling back to their desktop abacuses to recalibrate their interest rate forecasts.

Who knows what next week will bring? It is a big one for UK economics with inflation, jobs and retail data to be published between Tuesday and Friday. Consumers are starting to get slightly better off but until interest rates start to fall decisively — probably towards the end of the year and into 2025 — they will remain grumpy.

