FTSE 100 Live 14 May: Wages grow more than expected, Vodafone results

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Wage growth update dents rate cut optimism

07:47 , Graeme Evans

Capital Economics said today’s wage growth update is probably still a bit too strong for the Bank of England’s liking, adding that it may make policymakers a bit more uneasy about cutting interest rates in June.

Despite the loosening in the labour market, the three-month year-on-year rate of average earnings stayed at 5.7% in March compared with the 5.5% forecast,

The consultancy added: “The Bank will be paying close attention to April’s pay settlement figures (due later this month) for further signs that wage growth will continue to moderate in the coming months.”

Today’s 178,000 fall in employment in the three months to March was a bit smaller than many expected but the unemployment rate still rose in line with forecasts from 4.2% to 4.3%.

Pub operating profit up at Marston's as sales rebound

07:40 , Michael Hunter

Marston’s reported a rebound in sales across its 1,400-strong pub chain today, as operating profit rose, helped by its “predominantly freehold pub estate”.

Operating profit from the pub chain was up to £52.7 million from £43.1 million in the half-year to March 30. It said there was “good momentum across food and drink sales” with like-for-like sales up over 7%, “outperforming the broader market”.

Underlying margins up to 12.3% from 10.6% at the operator of over 1,000 pubs and brewer of Pedigree beer.

Justin Platt, CEO called the outlook for the second half “encouraging”, adding: “With a number of 'must not miss' major sporting events, our massively upgraded pub gardens and much-loved food menus, we expect our pubs to be very popular this summer."

Vodafone profit sinks on Europe right-sizing

07:27 , Simon Hunt

Vodafone’s profits fell by 75% in the 12 months to the end of March amid a series of transactions as the telco giant adjusts its presence in Europe.

The firm, which in recent months has sold its Spain and Italy divisions and plans a merger with Three in the UK, said its operating profit decrease of 74.6% to €3.7 billion primarily reflects business disposals in the prior financial year, in particular the €8.6 billion gain on disposal of Vantage Towers.

But the firm said it had seen good organic service revenue growth of 6.3% and its business division – a key growth driver – achieved 5.4% revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

CEO Margherita Della Valle said: “A year ago, I set out my plans to transform Vodafone, including the need to right-size Europe for growth. Since then, we have announced a series of transactions and we are now delivering growth in all of our markets across Europe and Africa.“Much more still needs to be done in the year ahead. We will step-up investment in our customer experience, improve our underlying performance in Germany and accelerate our momentum in Business, whilst also continuing to simplify our operations throughout the group. We are fundamentally transforming Vodafone for growth.”

Jobless rate up, wages grow more than forecast

07:24 , Graeme Evans

The UK unemployment rate continues to edge up after the Office for National Statistics today reported a level of 4.3% for January to March.

The economic inactivity rate for people aged 16 to 64 years was estimated at 22.1%, representing an increase in the latest quarter.

Annual growth in employees' average regular earnings was 6%, or 5.7% when including bonuses. Both figures were higher than City estimates.

Flutter falls to loss in 4th quarter

07:21 , Simon English

Flutter, the owner of Paddy Power, fell to a loss of $177 million in the fourth quarter after accounting related hits of $356 million.

It said the US arm remains strong despite “unfavourable sports results in the second half of March”.

Revenue in the three months to March were up 16% to $3.4 billion for the New York listed business.

Chief executive Peter Jackson said: “We have had an excellent start to the year. In the US, FanDuel's top line momentum is translating into strong growth… in US and market share gains. We are focused on continuing to expand our player base, market share, and embedding future profits within our business through disciplined investment. Outside of the US, our focus on delivering the best products for our players is driving good momentum in key markets such as the UK.”

Flutter moved its main stock listing to the US this month, in what was seen as a blow to London.

Jackson added: “We believe a US primary listing is the natural home for the Group and we look forward to this becoming effective on May 31. With a greater proportion of the Group's future profits expected to be generated in the US, we have moved our operational headquarters to New York reflecting the importance of the US sports betting and iGaming market to our business."

FTSE 100 seen lower ahead of key US data, copper rise continues

07:15 , Graeme Evans

The cautious mood is set to continue after Wall Street markets closed barely changed and futures pointed to a lower start for the FTSE 100 index.

London’s top flight fell 0.2% yesterday and is forecast by IG Index to lose another 12 points towards 8400, having set a series of record highs last week.

The prospect of tomorrow’s US inflation reading and today’s producer price data meant US investors stayed on the sidelines to leave the S&P 500 index barely changed.

One of the biggest moves was by Walgreens Boots Alliance, which rose 5% after Bloomberg reported the company is looking for buyers for its UK pharmacy and beauty chain.

On commodity markets, Brent Crude is slightly higher at $83.50 a barrel while copper continues to move higher after yesterday’s latest two-year record.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:47 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

The FTSE 100 stepped back from its recent record-breaking spell on Monday, finishing in the red following a broadly cautious trading session.

The index opened slightly higher but dipped as traders saw an opportunity to sell stocks and take profit after hitting a fresh all-time high at the end of last week.

London’s top index finished 18.77 points, or 0.22%, lower to end the day at 8,446.46.

Elsewhere in Europe, the picture was broadly similar across the other major indexes, with weaker commodity prices and below-par Chinese economic data from the weekend acting as drags.

The German Dax index was down 0.18% at the close and the Cac 40 in France ended down 0.12%.

In the US, the main markets were higher on the opening bell as analysts look ahead to Wednesday’s key consumer price index inflation data, amid hopes it will provide more clarity over the US interest rate outlook.

