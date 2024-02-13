FTSE 100 Live 13 February: UK unemployment dips to 3.8%, Arm shares rocket, blue-chips seen flat

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Hopes for interest rate cuts appeared dimmer today as this morning’s jobs and wages figures came in hot.

07:41 , Michael Hunter

Tui, the London-listed German tour operator, has reported record quarterly earnings ahead of its shareholder vote on delisting from the London Stock Exchange.

The company’s board recommended pulling the plug on London to simplify its business structure in a major blow to the City. The plan must be backed in a vote at Tui’s annual general meeting today. The move would leave it with shares listed in Frankfurt.

In the run-up to its AGM, Tui said that its first-quarter revenue broke records at €4.3 billion, from 3.5 million customers in the period, up 6%. The proportion of places filled, or load factor, hit 86%.

Jobs figures 'may mean Bank doesn't have to rush to cut rates'

07:36 , Daniel O'Boyle

Ashley Webb, UK economist at Capital Economics, says the hotter-than-expected jobs figures may mean interest rates could be pushed back, but that ultimately tomorrow’s inflation reading will be the key figure to decide that.

Webb said: “Regular private sector pay growth, the closely-watched measure by the Bank of England, eased from 6.6% to 6.2%, which left it above the Bank’s prediction for it to fall to 6.0%. Wage growth didn’t fall quite as fast as expected but the 3m/3m annualised growth rate of total wages was just 2.2%, which means more recent wage pressures haven’t been particularly strong.

“Overall, a slower-than-expected easing in wage growth may, at the margin, mean the Bank doesn’t need to rush to cut interest rates. But much will depend on broader price pressures.”

Minister hails historic low unemployment rate

07:28 , Daniel O'Boyle

Minister for Employment, Jo Churchill MP, said: “With unemployment at just 3.8% and payroll employment at a record high, we are helping many more people access work and all the benefits it brings be it financial, health or social.

“Our pioneering welfare reforms are going further, helping reduce the number of people who would otherwise be on the highest tier of incapacity benefits by 370,000 and tearing down barriers to work for millions of disabled people through our Chance to Work Guarantee.

“Meanwhile our £2.5bn Back to Work Plan will drive down inactivity, grow the economy and change lives.”

'While inflation is high, jobs success counts for little'

07:26 , Daniel O'Boyle

Nick Saunders, CEO of Webull UK, says that as long as inflation remains high, any success on the jobs front won’t count for much.

“Getting the cost wage claims under control has been key to preventing inflation running away. An unexpected fall in unemployment is potentially concerning for inflationary growth though. Wage growth is still outpacing inflation, but it is at least moving in the right direction. This has been achieved despite an unemployment rate around levels not seen since the mid-1970’s. It is not a comparison though that will gladden many hearts ahead of tomorrow’s inflation figures.

“Earnings growth has been a key inflationary driver, but if inflation remains stubbornly above the target, success here counts for little. We’re more likely to see inflation rise to meet earnings growth in the medium term.”

Arm leads US market ahead of inflation reading, Bitcoin above $50,000

07:24 , Graeme Evans

The post-results bounce for Arm Holdings continued on the Nasdaq yesterday as the Cambridge-based chip designer surged another 29% to close at $149.

The performance, which follows sweetened guidance in third quarter results, came during a mixed session for US stocks ahead of today’s inflation reading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the S&P 500 index edged deeper into record territory with a rise of 4.77 points. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3%, having been near November 2021’s all-time high earlier in the session.

Economists expect the annual rate of inflation to have fallen to 3.7% in January, compared with 3.9% the previous month. Given the potential impact on the outlook for US interest rate cuts, traders are forecasting a flat start for European markets this morning.

The FTSE 100 index closed broadly flat last night, with IG Index expecting a rise of 10 points to around 7584 today. The Nikkei 225 jumped 2.9% as the market in Tokyo caught up with trading after yesterday’s public holiday.

On crypto markets, Bitcoin is trading above $50,000 for the first time since the end of 2021. Fuelled by recent regulatory approval for exchange-traded funds, the currency has risen from $39,000 in mid January.

'Historic' number of sick people out of work

07:09 , Daniel O'Boyle

Commenting on today’s labour market figures, ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “It is clear that growth in employment has slowed over the past year. Over the same period the proportion of people neither working nor looking for work has risen, with historically high numbers of people saying they are long-term sick.

“Job vacancies fell again, for the nineteenth consecutive month. However, there are signs this trend may now be slowing.

“The number of days lost to strikes went up in December, with the majority coming from the health sector.

“In cash terms earnings are growing more slowly than in recent months, but in real terms they remain positive, thanks to falling inflation.”

Job figures come in hot

07:04 , Daniel O'Boyle

The UK unemployment rate came to 3.8% for October to December, below economists’ expectations.

The jobless rate was measured using the ONS Labour Force Survey, which was 3.8% in the previous month, as opposed to PAYE figures which suggested it was higher.

Meanwhile wages continued to grow at a historic pace, faster than expected at 6.2% excluding bonuses or 5.8% with bonuses included. That was down, but economists had expected growth of 6.0% excluding bonuses.

The stronger-than-expected labour market likely pushes back interest rate cuts, but appears to suggest recession could be less likely.

The number of people employed rose by 72,000.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:42 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

Strip out the “black swan” existential events of the global financial crisis and the pandemic and we have not had an old- fashioned cyclical recession for more than 30 years. Not since the early Nineties, in fact, when the then Chancellor Norman Lamont insisted “Je ne regrette rien” despite an economic crisis that culminated in the Black Wednesday convulsions of September 1992 and sterling’s ejection from the ERM.

On Thursday we will find out whether Britain slipped into the mildest of recessions in the second half of last year. It is still on a knife-edge, with a majority of City scribes pencilling in a small contraction but a substantial minority reckoning output was flat between October and the end of the year.

For Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, an official declaration of recession, however shallow, is yet another dent to their claims that the economy is safer in their hands than Labour’s.

Lord Lamont was known for another colourful phrase — his claim that he was “singing in his bath” after the ERM fiasco. There is likely to be little of that joie de vivre in Number 11 this week.

Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday: