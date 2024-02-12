FTSE 100 Live 12 February: Blue-chips seen higher after S&P 500 closes above 5000

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 seen higher after Wall Street record, Brent Crude at $82

07:12 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set to open higher after tech stocks drove a strong end to the week on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 closing above 5000 for the first time.

The start of this week is expected to be a quiet one, particularly with a number of Asian markets closed for the Lunar New Year or Japan’s National Day.

Events are likely to pick up from tomorrow, with the release of UK unemployment and wage figures followed by the monthly reading on US inflation.

IG Index reports that futures trading is pointing to a 0.2% or about 17 points rise to 7590. The gains follow a robust session for US markets after the S&P 500 closed 0.6% higher to stand at a record 5026.

In commodities, the price of Brent Crude today held firm at $82 a barrel while gold traded at $2024 an ounce.

Recap: Friday's top stories

06:36 , Simon Hunt

Good morning.

Hold on to your hats. The tumbleweed has all blown away and the M&A gunslingers are back in town.

What a few days it has been for the dealmakers. On Wednesday we had the £2.5 billion tie-up between Barratt Developments and Redrow to create a £7 billion sector superheavyweight. On Thurday it emerged that FTSE 100 packaging giant Mondi is in talks with rival DS Smith about a potential £10 billion merger.

On Friday Tesco Bank being sold to Barclays for up to £700 million.

But is the flurry a sign of a sustained pick-up in M&A… or just a blip?

City advisers have been saying privately for some time that they expected something like this to happen early in 2024. So many stalled deals have been stuck on the runway for so long it was inevitable that once there was a break in the clouds there would be a rush to get them airborne.

That said, who knows what the landscape will look like in a Trump-Starmer era possibly just a few months away?

Maybe that is why the M&A pipeline is suddenly so full. That window of relative stability may only be a brief one.

