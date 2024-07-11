FTSE 100 Live 11 July: GDP beats hopes, index seen higher as Nikkei and S&P 500 records

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Recruitment firm Hays reports drop of almost fifth in fees

07:48 , Michael Hunter

Hays, the recruitment giant, has said “challenging” market conditions meant fees were down by almost a fifth in the quarter to the end of June.

The global company said “we continued to see longer-than-normal 'time-to-hire',” amid “low levels of confidence”, and it warned it expected more of the same.

“Given ongoing global uncertainties, in the near-term we expect our key markets will remain challenging”, said Dirk Hahn, chief executive.

Group fees fell 17% and they were down by the same margin in the UK, with fees for filling permanent roles lower by 22% and temporary ones down 14%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hays said it made annualised cost savings of around £60 million during the full year.

S&P 500 record momentum continues

07:47 , Graeme Evans

The S&P 500 index last night rose 1% to set its 37th record this year, closing above 5600 for the first time.

Nvidia shares rose another 3% as the Magnificent Seven group of mega cap stocks lifted another 1.3% to take their gains for the year over 50%.

The performance means the S&P 500 has risen for seven days in a row, the first time this has happened since November.

Deutsche Bank points out this morning that the current run of 10 out of 11 gains in a row is the best since late 2021. Another positive session today will make it the best since April 2019.

London stock market overhaul eases rules on shareholder votes

07:38 , Michael Hunter

Reforms designed to boost London’s struggling stock market have been announced this morning, in a bid to keep the City competitive with international rivals, especially New York.

The changes will cut requirements over shareholder votes and allow founders and venture capitalists to hold the kind of shares that give them more control of companies for longer.

Outlined by the Financial Conduct Authority this morning, the changes have been resisted by investors but backed by companies.

The FCA said:

Story continues

“The overhaul of listing rules better aligns the UK’s regime with international market standards. It also ensures investors will have the information they need to make decisions about their money, while maintaining appropriate investor protections to hold the management of the companies they co-own to account.”

Early boost for Chancellor as GDP recovery continues

07:36 , Graeme Evans

Today’s 0.4% rise in GDP in May is the fourth increase in the past five months.

Capital Economics said the result suggests that the dual drag on activity from higher interest rates and higher inflation is starting to fade.

UK economist Ashley Webb added: “The stronger-than-expected rise in May will be welcomed by the new Chancellor after announcing earlier this week that she will make kickstarting economic growth a “national mission”.

“Indeed, the improving economic outlook suggests the government may benefit from the economic recovery being stronger than most forecasters anticipate.”

The consultancy thinks that the Bank of England will cut interest rates from 5.25% to 5% at the next policy meeting in August, although the timing of the first cut will be heavily influenced by June’s inflation and May’s labour market data releases next week.

US inflation update set to test rate cut hopes

07:30 , Graeme Evans

US inflation figures due later are expected to show the headline annual rate has dropped from 3.3% to 3.1%, with the core figure unchanged at 3.4%.

A soft print will reinforce expectations that the Federal Reserve might deliver two rate cuts this year, with September and December the most likely dates.

Julien Lafargue, chief market strategist at Barclays Private Bank, said ahead of this afternoon’s release: “We expect to see continued albeit slow disinflation.

“In particular, price pressures should have stayed relatively elevated within services. Similarly, our view is that any normalisation in housing-related costs is likely to take time.

“That said, the direction of travel remains unchanged and we continue to expect lower inflation ahead. As such and with increasing signs that the US economy is slowing down, we believe that the Fed could be in a position to lower interest rates in September.”

GDP figures for May beat hopes

07:20 , Graeme Evans

Momentum in the UK economy continues to build after figures today showed a 0.4% month-on-month GDP improvement in May.

The performance beat City forecasts of a 0.2% increase and included service sector growth of 0.3%.

The quarterly result also exceeded expectations, with the 0.9% growth in the three months to May better than the 0.7% forecast.

It is the strongest three-monthly growth rate since January 2022.

FTSE 100 seen higher as global markets rally, US inflation reading due

07:12 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is pointing higher after Wall Street’s three leading benchmarks all rose 1% yesterday.

The S&P 500 index topped 5600 for the first time, with the technology sector again the driving force amid hopes for a September cut in US interest rates.

The rates optimism will be tested later with the release of US inflation figures, which economists expect will show a decline in the annual rate to 3.1%.

London’s FTSE 100 index bucked a three-day losing streak yesterday by rising 0.7%, with the top flight forecast to add another 26 points at 8220.

In Asia, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong is up by 1.9% while Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 has risen 1.2% to record level above 42,000.