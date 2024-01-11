FTSE 100 Live 11 January: Tesco, M&S, Whitbread results; SEC approves Bitcoin-spot ETFs

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Tesco ups profit guidance after strong Christmas

07:23 , Simon English

More colleagues on the shop floor and a full Christmas dinner for just £2.09 each helped Tesco to a strong festive trading period according to chief executive Ken Murphy.

Sales in the third quarter rose 7.3% while Christmas sales rose 6.4% --a bit lower than arch rival Sainsbury reported yesterday.

Murphy said: "The Tesco team has worked harder than ever to help customers celebrate this Christmas, with our strongest ever range of great value, fantastic quality food. I want to say a huge thank you to all of our colleagues for their relentless dedication and energy. We stepped up our investment in service over the key festive period, with more colleagues on the shop floor, helping to deliver market-leading availability."

The traditional big grocers have been fighting off a growing threat from German discount giants Aldi and Lidl for years now.

Overall retail sales in the third quarter rose 6.6%. Tesco, like Sainsbury, claims it is outperforming the market with price cuts on 2700 products and an Aldi Price Match deal.

It says it has the strongest market share since 2015 with especially strong performance in fresh food.

Tesco now expects to make profit for the year of £2.75 billion, above previous guidance of £2.6 billion to £2.7 billion.

That should give a bounce to the shares today.

Taylor Wimpey sees recent good levels of enquiries

07:22 , Joanna Bourke

Taylor Wimpey today said there are recent good levels of buyer enquiries and welcomed lenders lowering mortgage rates, in a boost for the housebuilding giant after a challenging period.

The company gave the update alongside reporting that in 2023 it completed on 10,438 UK home sales (including through joint ventures). That was a slump from 13,773 a year earlier but at the higher end of the firm’s 10,000 to 10,500 guidance.

Demand across the industry was knocked last year by factors such as soaring interest rates and cost of living pressures

Boss Jennie Daly said: “Looking ahead, it is encouraging to see a reduction in mortgage rates, however, in the short term the market remains uncertain and the planning backdrop extremely challenging."

She also said: "Despite the difficult market conditions throughout the year, we maintained a sharp operational focus and delivered a good performance.”

Premier Inn owner says it continues to beat rivals

07:22 , Daniel O'Boyle

Premier Inn owner Whitbread said it makes about £6 more per UK room than rival budget hotel chains, after UK hotel sales grew by 11% in the three months to 30 November.

Total sales for the group, which also owns Beefeater restaurants, came to £788.1 million, up 8%.

Occupancy in London came to 86.3%, roughly flat compared to the previous quarter and ahead of the rest of the UK.

CEO Dominic Paul said: "Our teams have delivered another strong set of results. In the UK, we continued to see robust demand for our hotels driving high levels of occupancy and strong pricing. Our focus on delivering a high quality proposition at a great price meant that Premier Inn UK has continued to outperform the [midscale and economy] market.

“In Germany, we performed well in what is an important trading period with a large number of leisure and business events; we remain on course to break-even on a run-rate basis during calendar year 2024.”

Markets rally ahead of US inflation release, Nikkei 225 up again

07:18 , Graeme Evans

Expectations that US interest rates are due to fall in the spring will be tested today with the release of the country’s inflation rate for December.

November’s headline figure fell to 3.1% but Wall Street economists are forecasting 3.2% or 3.3% when the latest reading is published later today.

Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said: “For now at least, markets remain confident that the Federal Reserve is about to pivot soon, with futures still pricing in a 69% likelihood of a cut by March. But so far, officials have generally been talking about later moves.”

US markets were in upbeat mood ahead of the inflation release, with the Nasdaq up 0.75% and the S&P 500 index 0.6% stronger.

Several of the Magnificent Seven stocks fared well, led by gains of 3.7% for Facebook owner Meta Platforms and 2.3% for Nvidia.

In Asia trading, the Hang Seng index is up 1.4% while hopes of continued ultra-loose monetary policy meant Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose another 1.8% to top 35,000 for the first time in 34 years.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 23 points higher at 7674, having fallen by 32 points in yesterday’s session.

Good morning from the Standard City Desk.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission approved 11 Bitcoin-spot exchange-traded funds last night in a major advance for crypto adoption.

The move allows retail investors access to cryptocurrencies without having to hold them directly.

A number of firms on the approved list say they plan to launch the ETFs as soon as tomorrow.

Rajeev Bamra, SVP, Digital Finance, Moody’s Investors Service, said: "The approval of spot bitcoin ETFs by the SEC has the potential to simplify and secure Bitcoin investments for a broader investor base, which may reshape the dynamics of cryptocurrency investments.

"It could lead to substantial inflows from institutions interested in entering the cryptocurrency market as it may provide a reliable and transparent price discovery mechanism. This could result in a more stable and liquid crypto market, representing a positive development for the digital finance ecosystem."

Bitcoin prices nudged up to around $47,000 on the back of the news.

Elsewhere, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey seemed less bullish on crypto, complaining that 'inefficient' Bitcoin was ‘not taking off’ as a financial service.

