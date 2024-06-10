FTSE 100 Live 10 June: Index seen lower amid rates uncertainty

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

European benchmarks lower, Ashtead rallies on US listing report

08:25 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index has fallen 0.6% or 53.39 points to 8191.98, while the Paris-based Cac40 is down 2% in response to French President Macron calling a snap election.

Banking stocks are among those under pressure, with Barclays off 3p at 214.2p and Lloyds Banking Group down a penny at 53.8p.

Aviva shares fell 10.3p to 467.6p after analysts at JPMorgan removed their “overweight” recommendation and gave the insurer a lower target price of 550p.

Wealth manager M&G moved the other way, up 1.4p to 199.7p after the same firm backed the shares to reach 250p.

Ashtead shares lifted 40p to 5598p after the Sunday Telegraph reported that the Sunbelt equipment hire firm is considering a New York listing.

Pennon Group, owner of South West Water, says chair stepping down

08:02 , Michael Hunter

The owner of South West Water has announced the departure of its chair.

Pennon Group said Gill Rider will be replaced by David Sproul.

He will be paid £250,000, the same amount as his predecessor.

The FTSE 250 firm has been dealign with a wave of criticism after sticking with a £127 dividend payout plan after customers were hit with an outbreak of sickness caused by parasites in its drinking water in Devon.

Euro under pressure amid political uncertainty

07:45 , Graeme Evans

The euro has fallen to its weakest level against the dollar in nearly a month, driven by renewed political uncertainty after French president Emmanuel Macron called a snap election in the wake of Sunday’s European poll result.

The single currency is 0.4% lower at $1.0755 against the dollar, with the prospect of US interest rates staying higher among other factors.

European stock markets are also set for a weaker session, with futures trading pointing to a decline of more than 1% for the Paris-based Cac40 index.

Brave Bison pulls possible offer for Mission Group

07:44 , Michael Hunter

Digital media firm Brave Bison said it would not make an offer for heavily indebted agency Mission Group today, ending an approach which began in May.

Bison – which owns the Social Chain agency set up by Dragon’s Den investor Steven Bartlett – had valued Mission’s shares at around £30 million and said it would pay down debt.

But it said today that Mission “ chose not to provide access to due diligence information or key management personnel” and “rejected Brave Bison's attempts for constructive dialogue”.

It added:

“The Board of Brave Bison is disappointed by the lack of engagement from the Mission Board and does not believe that the Mission Board's strategy to deleverage the business will deliver value for Mission shareholders in excess of the Revised Proposal.”

Brave Bison is also backed by the billionaire investor Lord Michael Ashcroft.

FTSE 100 seen lower amid focus on rates outlook

07:20 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set for another weaker session after Friday’s blowout US jobs report clouded the outlook for lower interest rates.

The addition of 272,000 non-farm payrolls in May came in well ahead of expectations near to 200,000, offset by an unexpected rise in the unemployment rate to 4%.

The next Federal Reserve decision is due on Wednesday, with comments by chair Jerome Powell scrutinised for guidance on a potential autumn cut in interest rates.

This week’s unemployment, earnings and GDP figures in the UK will also go some way to determining the rates outlook after the central banks of Europe and Canada cut last week.

Ahead of the figures, the FTSE 100 index is forecast to open 61 points lower at 8184 after losing 40 points in Friday’s session.