FTSE 100 Live 1 July: House prices rise, European markets higher, Harland & Wolff shares suspended

European markets strengthened today as traders reviewed the first round of voting in France’s parliamentary election.

The CAC 40 rose 2% amid speculation that the far-right National Rally party will fall short of an absolute majority.

In the UK, one of the country’s biggest mortgage lenders has reported that house prices rose last month.

11:28 , Simon Hunt

Why are so many of the world’s biggest tech firms based in the US? Why has Europe never managed to create its own Amazon, Google or Meta?

Part of the explanation can be put down to an entrepreneurial spirit, less red tape, and deeper pools of capital on the other side of the Atlantic. But another part of it is down to differing attitudes to competition policy.

The US rules have been significantly more lax for decades. Much of that can be attributed to The Antitrust Paradox, a 1978 book by legal scholar Robert Bork.

Who cares whether a merger will affect the concentration of a particular market, argued Bork. What matters is whether the deal is good or bad for consumer welfare. Never mind the rest.

The argument has shaped US attitudes to competition ever since – it helps explain why Facebook was able to acquire Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014 without too much trouble. But there is a growing sense that this approach has run its course.

As we report today, Big Tech firms like Apple and Meta are now facing billions of dollars in fines from EU regulators amid concerns over their business practices. The move is part of regulating what the EU calls ‘gatekeepers’. It describes gatekeepers as “large digital platforms providing core platform services” but it may as well have called them “firms we think have gotten way too big.”

The EU’s toolkit for measuring how well a tech firm behaves in a market is a lot more complex than whether any particular action makes life easier for consumers. Instead it weighs whether the rights and freedoms of consumers are being respected and whether smaller rivals are being unfairly pushed out.

If the EU presses ahead with these blockbuster fines it could be years before any firm is forced to pay them. But the era of tech giants’ acquisition sprees and side-stepping regulators with ‘bigger is better’ arguments feels well and truly over.

Meta could face £10 billion fine as EU set to pursue rule break charge

11:00 , Simon Hunt

The EU’s crackdown on the practices of Big Tech stepped up a gear today after social media giant Meta was braced for as much as £10 billion in fines for an alleged violation of competition rules.

The Facebook and Instagram owner is to be told that its new ‘pay or consent’ model, under which users must pay a fee if they refuse to have their data harvested on the platform, was in breach of the EU’s new Digital Markets Act with which tech firms were expected to comply from the beginning of March.

The EU is set to complain that the pay or consent policy risks presenting a ‘false alternative’ to users of the social media platforms, according to a report in the Financial Times, and that the cost of rejecting personal data collection could force some users to give their consent.

Centrica upgrade boosts shares, FTSE 100 higher

10:19 , Graeme Evans

French stocks are higher amid speculation that the far-right National Rally party will fall short of the seats needed for an overall majority in parliament.

The CAC 40 recovered after heavy recent selling to put back 2%, with BNP Paribas and Renault among those up 3% after Sunday’s first round of voting.

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.4% or 33.97 points at 8198.09.

London-listed banks benefited from the read-across to the US after the likes of JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley announced plans for increased dividend payouts.

The distributions have been made possible after the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test found balance sheets well placed to withstand a severe economic downturn.

Among London’s international players, Barclays rose 2.7p to 211.6p, HSBC by 6.9p to 690.8p and Standard Chartered added 12.8p to 728.8p.

Broker upgrades benefited a number of leading FTSE 100 stocks, including Centrica after Berenberg switched the British Gas owner to a “Buy“ stance.

Its shares rose 2.5% or 3.4p to 138.2p, similar to the rise of 15.3p to 634.8p by Land Securities after HSBC recommended the Piccadilly Lights owner with a 747p target.

On the fallers board, Anglo American fell 60p to 2442p after a gas ignition incident caused it to suspend production at its Grosvenor steelmaking coal mine in Queensland.

The FTSE 250 index added 0.6% or 112.29 points to 20,398.52, with Britvic up another 9.25p to 1190.25p after leading shareholder Aviva said Danish brewer Carlsberg had scope to sweeten its 1250p a share takeover approach.

High debt repayments burn corporate earnings as servicing costs soar

09:52 , Michael Hunter

High interest rates are taking a toll on company finances as the cost of loans rose sharply in the 2023/24 financial year, according to an influential industry tracker

Janus Henderson’s Global Corporate Debt Index found that the amount spent servicing debt by the world’s largest listed companies soared by almost a quarter.

Banks and bondholders raked in a record $458 billion (£361 billion), an increase of $89 billion. Higher interest rates burnt up over 12% of operating profits globally.

In the UK, net corporate debt hit $484 billion, up just over 3%, with interest costs up almost 30% year-on-year. Dividends in the mining sector funded by borrowing drove the trend.

Vodafone remained the UK’s most indebted firm, but used asset disposals to cut net debt.

Gas and electricity bills to go down, at least for now, as Ofgem lowers price cap

08:33 , Michael Hunter

Energy bills are going down, as a new lower price cap kicks in today for around 28 million people.

The revised limit means that a household using a typical amount of gas and electricity will save £122 compared with the previous cap, paying around £1,568 a year. Ofgem’s latest restriction runs until the end of September.

The cap was introduced after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled global energy markets and sent prices soaring. That sparked a public outcry over high bills and profiteering among gas and electricity suppliers, which made record profits amid the wider cost of living crisis stoked by energy bills.

The regulators’ restriction is designed to ensure prices charged to consumers “are fair and that they reflect the cost of energy”, it says.

Experts expect it to rise again in the Autumn, as demand for central heating kicks in.

And the cap is a limit on the amount charged per unit of energy, so families using more than the average amount will still face higher bills.

Average energy costs also remain hundreds of pounds a year higher than three years ago

Banking stocks rally in stronger FTSE 100, Anglo American lower

08:31 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 is 0.6% or 48.58 points higher at 8212.70, with the CAC 40 up more than 2.5% following France’s first round election result.

In London, Friday’s US stress test outcome boosted the banking sector as Barclays lifted 3.8p to 212.7p, HSBC by 7.6p to 691.5p and Lloyds Banking Group 0.9p to 55.6p.

Broker recommendations sent Centrica and Land Securities up by 4.15p to 139p and 21.5p to 641p respectively.

Anglo American shares slumped 62.5p to 2439.5p after a gas ignition incident caused the miner to suspend production at its Grosvenor steelmaking coal mine in Queensland.

The FTSE 250 index improved 123.18 points to 20,409.21.

House prices rise in June, says Nationwide but market remains ‘subdued’

07:49 , Simon Hunt

A closely watched tracker from one of the UK’s biggest mortgage lenders has showed house prices rose in June.

The 0.2% month-on-month rise was softer than the 0.4% seen in May, but the rate of annual growth rose, to 1.5% from 1.3%.

It took the average house price to £266,604 in June from £264,249 in May.

That leaves prices around 3% below the all-time high touched in the summer of 2022.

Transactions involving mortgages were down by a quarter “reflecting the impact of higher borrowing costs” according to Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist.

“”While earnings growth has been much stronger than house price growth in recent years, this hasn’t been enough to offset the impact of higher mortgage rates, which are still well above the record lows prevailing in 2021 in the wake of the pandemic,” he added.

(Daniel Lynch)

FTSE 100 and European stocks seen higher, China figures beat hopes

07:22 , Graeme Evans

European stock markets are pointing higher after the first round of the French election gave the National Rally party a smaller-than-expected lead.

The Cac 40 in Paris is seen rising by more than 2% following a recent run of losses, while the euro has also strengthened overnight.

London shares are poised to start the new quarter in robust fashion, with the FTSE 100 index set to open 46 points higher at 8210.

Asia markets are also in positive territory as further expansion in China’s manufacturing sector resulted in June’s PMI reading beating hopes at 51.8.

US markets finished in the red on Friday as weaker tech stocks left the S&P 500 index down 0.4% and the Nasdaq off 0.7%.

Harland & Wolff share suspended

07:16 , Simon Hunt

Shares in shipbuilding business Harland & Wolff are to be suspended after the company failed to publish its annual results on time.

The firm said delays to its results were caused by “ongoing discussions with its auditors regarding revenue recognition relating to the multi-year and complex nature of some of the contracts under which the Company is working.”

It said its annual report was set to be published during the week beginning 8 July, more than a week past the deadline according to AIM rules, and that shares would be suspended until that time.

