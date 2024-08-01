FTSE 100 Live 1 August: Rolls-Royce in dividend pledge, Bank of England interest rate decision due

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Shell launches $3.5 billion share buyback as profit drops to $6.3 billion in the second quarter

07:30 , Michael Hunter

Shell has announced plans for a $3.5 billion (£2.7 billion) share buyback after its profit came in at $6.3 billion in the second quarter, down from $7.7 billion in the preceding three months.

The UK’s second most valuable company said the capital return would be completed by the end of the third quarter.

Wael Sawan, its CEO, called it “another strong quarter of operational and financial results. We continue to demonstrate that we are delivering more value with less emissions."

Rolls-Royce in dividend pledge as recovery steps up pace

07:20 , Graeme Evans

Rolls-Royce is to resume paying dividends next year after the engine maker’s interim results today revealed further turnaround progress.

The pledge came as the group also lifted full-year guidance, boosted by an underlying operating profit of £1.1 billion and an improved margin of 14%.

Shareholder distributions will be reinstated with February’s 2024 results, starting at a 30% pay-out ratio of underlying profit after tax.

Chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic.said: "Our transformation of Rolls-Royce into a high-performing, competitive, resilient, and growing business is proceeding with pace and intensity.

“We are expanding the earnings and cash potential of the business in a challenging supply chain environment, which we are proactively managing. We are on track to deliver our mid-term targets.”

FTSE 100 seen higher ahead of BoE rates decision, US markets rally

07:05 , Graeme Evans

Financial markets are pricing in a 64% probability that the Bank of England will cut interest rates from their current level of 5.25%.

The decision is finely balanced because even though headline inflation is at 2% the core figure is still at 3.5% and services even higher at 5.7%.

Deutsche Bank thinks that there’ll be a narrow 5-4 majority for a cut, which if it happens will follow similar moves by the central banks of Europe and Canada.

Last night, the Federal Reserve said that a rate cut could be on the table at September’s meeting in comments that helped US markets to finish higher.

The S&P 500 index had its best session since February after a rise of 1.6%, with futures markets pointing to a further improvement on the back of a positive response to results by Facebook owner Meta Platforms after the closing bell.

The FTSE 100 index is seen 10 points higher at 8378, having risen 1.1% in yesterday’s session.

Recap: Yesterday's top headlines

06:51 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

What a difference an election makes. Britain’s housebuilding sector has endured a dismal couple of years with the shock of the Kwasi Kwarteng mini-Budget followed by a sustained period of high interest rates frightening away buyers at a time of soaring costs.

Reservation rates, starts and completions have all been massively depressed by an environment that could hardly be more hostile at a time when the need for new housing could scarcely be more acute. Something had to give.

The downgrading of the hallowed status of the green belt that followed polling day has been a long time coming. The green belt has served Britain well for more than 70 years but the time for a review was long overdue. London’s green belt covers three times as much land as the capital itself and has been a major contributor to the housing crisis.

The reforms to the National Planning Policy Framework, revealed by Angela Rayner on Tuesday less than a month after polling day, shows that this government is serious about rolling up its sleeves and getting on with making unpalatable decisions that have been ducked by successive governments of all stripes. The green belt is in play, albeit with significant caveats, and this is a once in a generation opportunity.

It is now up to the likes of Taylor Wimpey, Barratt, and Persimmon to prove that they are up to the challenge. The task will be to replace ugly open space with beautiful homes. Over to you housebuilders.

