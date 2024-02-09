FTSE 100 Live 9 February: Shares seen steady, high-street lender buys Tesco Bank

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Tesco sells banking arm to Barclays

07:11 , Daniel O'Boyle

Tesco has agreed to sell its banking arm to Barclays for about £1 billion, weeks after rival Sainsbury’s announced its exit from banking.

Tesco said the deal removed £7.7 billion worth of “capital-intensive assets” and £6.7bn of financial liabilities from its balance sheet.

It will get an initial £600 million, plus £100m after the settlement of certain regulatory capital amounts and after transaction costs, and a special dividend of £250 million.

Ken Murphy, Tesco chief executive, said: “Tesco Bank is a strong business that has helped millions of loyal customers to manage their money for more than 25 years.

“As we look to the future, our aim is to be the best provider of financial services in the UK, with this strategic transaction and partnership with Barclays unlocking greater value for customers and for our business. By working with one of the UK's leading banks, we can bring customers new and innovative propositions, which will continue to benefit from Tesco Clubcard's unique insight and digital capabilities.”

C.S. Venkatakrishnan, Barclays chief executive, said: “Barclays is a leading consumer bank in the UK. This strategic relationship with the UK's largest retailer will help create new distribution channels for our unsecured lending and deposit businesses.”

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:48 , Simon Hunt



Along with unemployment, home repossession is probably the most distressing symptom of recession.

We still do not know if the country was officially in recession at the back end of last year — for that we have to wait for the puff of white smoke from the ONS next week.

But the scourge of repossession is almost certain to rise, with London worst affected, whatever the GDP number crunchers come up with. According to government figures published today, banks and building societies initiated 4,384 mortgage possession claims in the last quarter of 2023.

That is up 39% on the same period in 2022.

It takes about a year for the process to play out, from a claim being lodged with the county court, to owners having to hand the keys over the bailiffs. So legal proceedings started last autumn will not result in people being turfed out for many months yet.

We are not yet back at the levels of claims seen before the pandemic, let alone after the financial crisis, or God forbid, during the Nineties property crash. But they are steadily rising — and London is on the front-line.

There has been so much talk of rate cuts that you have to remind yourself sometimes that the Bank of England continues to stay its hand at 5.25%.

Today’s figures show that for increasing numbers of people that is too much of a burden to bear.

