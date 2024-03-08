FTSE 100 Live 08 March: BP, Informa results; FTSE set to rise after fresh US record

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 expected to gain at the open after record US close

07:08 , Michael Hunter

London’s main stock market index is expected to rise in opening trade, with the mood getting a boost from a fresh closing record on Wall Street overnight.

The FTSE 100 will add around 20 points according to futures trade, with similar rises on the cards for its European equivalents in Paris and Frankfurt.

Overnight in New York, there was new all-time high for the S&P 500. The run higher was led by chipmaking stocks. The bullish mood faces a test from influential employment data due out this afternoon in UK time.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:49 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

Nationwide Building Society, a prince of the financial world since 1884, yesterday said it would spend £2.9 billion (billion!) of members cash on Virgin Money.

We can assume Nationwide boss Debbie Crosbie is not a customer of Virgin Money, or she’d know it is worth nothing like that.

Nationwide is selling this deal as if it were a continuation of its mutual principles.

Advisers include three bankers from UBS, four from JP Morgan, four from Goldman Sachs and a bunch of highly paid PR folk.

Which doesn’t exactly scream of mutuality.

This is not Nationwide coming to the rescue of a small building society – it’s a massive bet on an expansion plan absolutely no one was asking for accept presumably Debbie Crosbie.

Nationwide’s write-down on the value of this deal in next year’s results is a matter of inevitability. The guys at Goldman Sachs shall rub their hands in glee. Anything else we can do for you nice folks?

Raise you a bit of equity perhaps?

The point about mutuality, indeed the very definition of the word, is that everyone is in it together.

