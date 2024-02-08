FTSE 100 Live 8 February: Blue-chips up slightly, Unilever results 'disappointing', AstraZeneca revenue rises

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

AstraZeneca, Unilever and British American Tobacco are part of a heavyweight line up of FTSE 100 companies in the results spotlight today.

The presentation by Unilever included an admission that its competitiveness had been “disappointing” as consumers shifted to non-branded goods.

Other companies reporting today included Rolex retail business Watches of Switzerland and the contract caterer Compass Group.

Key Points

Unilever hit by non-brand competition

AstraZeneca forecasts strong 2024

Wall Street records as tech stocks rally

BAT in £27 billion writedown on its US business

07:57 , Michael Hunter

The move away from cigarettes led BAT to take £27 billion write down in the value of its US business today, even as it reported an overall rise in sales from traditional tobacco products.

Tadeu Marroco, BAT CEO, said that the “non-cash impairment charge” was “mainly relating to our acquired US combustibles brands”, and came due to “the current macro-economic pressures impacting the US. combustibles industry, the growth of illicit single-use vapour products and uncertainty around a potential menthol ban in the US.”

The writedown, one of the biggest in corporate history, was first flagged by the firm in December. It appeared on the company’s annual accounts today.

The FTSE 100 company also said that vape and heated tobacco products are making up over 16% of its sales.

But the company behind the Rothmans and Dunhill brands also reported an increase in revenue from cigarette sales.

While overall revenue for 2023 fell 1.3% to £27.3 billion. Sales of its traditional, or “combustable” products rose 0.6% at constant exchange rates.

It also revealed that its non-combustible brands, including Vuse and Velo, now account for 16.5% of group revenue. It has a target for 50% of revenue to come from this part of the business by 2035.

Arm shares surge as AI demand boosts earnings

07:43 , Graeme Evans

Shares in Arm Holdings are set to open sharply higher in New York after the chip designer’s third quarter earnings beat hopes amid surging AI demand.

Arm hailed an “outstanding” performance as revenues of $824 million (£652.4 million) came in 14% higher year-on-year, leading to earnings per share above the company’s previous guidance with a figure of $0.29.

The Cambridge-based company said: “Arm’s licensing revenue was supported by increasing demand for new technology driven by all things AI.

“From the most complex AI cloud applications to the smallest edge devices, AI on Arm is everywhere.”

Shares closed last night at $77, having been $51 last September when Arm joined Nasdaq with a market valuation of $54.5 billion (£43.3 billion).

The stock jumped 20% after the closing bell as Arm’s results revealed a new estimate for full-year revenues of up to $3.2 billion (£2.5 billion) and earnings of $1.20-$1.24.

Astrazeneca revenues climb 6% despite drop in Covid drugs sales

07:38 , Simon Hunt

Sales in British pharma giant AstraZeneca rose as much as 6% to $45.8 billion after strong sales of its core drugs offset a $3.7 billion drop in sales Covid-related drugs.

The Cambridge-based business forecast sales growth of low double digits in 2024 as it reported a more than doubling of pre-tax profits in 2023 to top $8 billion.

The sales growth was led by a 36% jump in its diabetes drug Farxiga, which is now responsible for around an eighth of total sales. But some uncertainty hangs over the future of sales of the drug amid a legal dispute with rival Sun Pharmaceuticals, who Astra claim infringed its patent. A trial date has yet to be set.

CEO Pascal Soriot said: We expect another year of strong growth in 2024, driven by continued adoption of our medicines across geographies. Our differentiated and growing portfolio of approved medicines, global reach and rich R&D pipeline give us confidence that we will continue to deliver industry-leading growth."

Unilever calls its own competitiveness 'disappointing' as consumers stick with non-premium brands

07:32 , Michael Hunter

Unilever, the consumer goods company behind blockbuster brands from Dove soap to Hellmann’s mayonnaise, hit out at its own performance today as it unveiled a fall in sales.

It called its own competitiveness “disappointing”, pointing to struggles to win market share as consumers shift to non-branded goods.

The FTSE 100 multinational’s 2023 turnover slipped 0.8% to €59.6 billion (£51.1 billion). Underlying operating profit rose 2.6% to €9.9 billion.

Hein Schumacher, its CEO, said:

“Today's results show an improving financial performance, with the return to volume growth and margins rebuilding. However, our competitiveness remains disappointing and overall performance needs to improve. We are working to address this by improving our execution to unlock Unilever's full potential.”

The fourth most valuable company in the UK published a “Growth Action Plan” to boost its performance in October.

Schumacher said today that “We are at the early stages of this work and there is much to do but we are moving with speed and urgency to transform Unilever”.

It said the percentage of its businesses winning market share was “disappointing” at 37%, adding:

“This poor performance reflects share losses to private label in Europe, consumer shifts to super-premium segments in North America ... Our competitiveness is not good enough and we are moving quickly to address it.”

Watches of Switzerland revenue falls as luxury spending grows

07:22 , Daniel O'Boyle

Revenue at Watches of Switzerland declined in the three months to 18 January, after a tough Christmas in the UK.

The retailer of brands like Rolex, Tag Heuer and Jaeger-LeCoultre had previously warned that sales in the UK had been weak in December. UK & Europe revenue was down 7% to £222 million.

The business said: “ Challenging macroeconomic conditions in the UK impacted consumer spending in the luxury retail sector, impacting luxury watches and particularly non-branded jewellery where we saw unusually high levels of promotional activity.”

Globally, revenue was £397 million, down 1%.

After cutting its guidance three weeks ago, Watches of Switzerland confirmed that outlook today.

The retailer added: “We are encouraged by the UK Office for Budget Responsibility's review of VAT free shopping for tourists; we have not included its reintroduction into our guidance.”

(Rolex)

Tech stocks lead latest Wall Street advance, China consumer prices fall

07:14 , Graeme Evans

The bounce for Wall Street markets continued last night as the S&P 500 index rose 0.8% to within five points of breaking the 5000 mark for the first time.

The Nasdaq Composite closed 1% higher and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 0.4%, with top performers including semiconductor giant Nvidia and Facebook owner Meta Platforms after gains of around 3%.

The positive mood continued after the closing bell as the earnings guidance of UK-based chip designer Arm Holdings triggered a 20% rise for shares.

The developments contrasted with Europe’s performance after a fall of 0.7% for the FTSE 100 index. London’s top flight is forecast by IG Index to edge about seven points higher to 7637 at the start of today’s session.

In Asia, the Hang Seng index is 1% lower after China consumer prices fell 0.8% year-on-year in January, extending the run of declines to four months.

06:45 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

Rupert Soames’s grandfather Winston Churchill had a phrase that neatly summed up his approach to leadership: Action This Day.

It epitomised the wartime prime minister’s determination to cut through inertia, negativity and bureaucracy to make the important things happen.

The new president of the CBI will need a lot of that if he is to save what was once Britain’s foremost business lobby group, now struggling to repair its reputation.

Fortunately, Soames’s impressive CV and ebullient personality suggest that he has inherited a fair dose of the energy and optimism that is essential for any leader coming into an organisation hoping to save it after what he rightly described as a “near death experience”.

The decision of PwC to return is a promising start. But it remains a long and arduous road ahead if the CBI is ever to regain its place at the top table with government.

Soames, the Eton and Oxford educated former Bullingdon Club member from the most famous of Tory dynasties, will probably have to rebuild the CBI working with Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves on the other side of an autumn election. It could be a key relationship if Britain’s economy is to pick up pace again.

