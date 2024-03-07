FTSE 100 Live 7 March: Nationwide to buy Virgin Money, UK house prices up again; shares edge lower

Melrose ups profit guidance despite Boeing issues

09:46 , Simon English

Melrose Industries, the former conglomerate turned aerospace specialist, saw profit more than double thanks to a rebound in the aviation sector and raised profit forecasts for next year even higher.

Now under the leadership of Peter Dilnot – his first day as CEO was yesterday – Melrose reported year profits of £420 million, up from £186 million.

Next year, they could go as high as £570 million.

Melrose makes parts for most jets – clients include Aerospace, GE, Rolls Royce and Boeing.

Boeing’s problems with its 737 jets may hit Melrose, but only in the short term, says Dilnot, who has been at Melrose for five years.

He admitted: “The trouble at Boeing is not good for the industry at large.”

Melrose shares slipped 28pp to 603p today, but it is still valued at £8 billion, making it one of the top 50 companies on the UK stock market.

It says it is fully committed to its London listing, even though 40% of its share owners are US based.

“The market has responded well to our equity case,” said Dilnot.

A dividend of 5p -- £66 million – will be paid.

Company founders including Simon Peckham, who built the business from an acquisitive AIM listed operation, said they would step down earlier this year.

There are issues with supply due to raw material shortages.

Dilnot said: “We have upgraded guidance for 2024 and are confident about unlocking significant further potential of the business going forward.”

Mr Bates wins plaudits for ITV but ad market 'in recession'

09:43 , Simon English

09:43 , Simon English

A tough advertising market saw profits plunge at ITV this year with CEO Carolyn McCall pledging to “reshape” the cost base of the broadcaster behind Coronation Street and Love Island.

While ITV’s studio arm and its ITVX Streaming platform are showing signs of progress, profits crashed 60% to £193 million.

McCall says the ad market is in the worst recession “since the global financial crisis” of 2008.

Business leaders think inflation will dip to 3.3% by February 2024

09:42 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK firms expect inflation to dip to 3.3.% in a year, still ahead of the 2% target, according to a survey from the Bank of England.

The February Decision Market Panel, made up of business leaders, found year-ahead inflation expectations were 0.1 percentage points lower than in January.

Panel members said their own prices were set to rise by 4.3% in the year ahead.

Expected year-ahead wage growth remained unchanged at 5.2%. Thatis a figure that the Bank of England likely still sees as too high.

Darktrace shares pop on surprise forecast upgrade

09:36 , Simon Hunt

Darktrace shares popped this morning after the cybersecurity firm delivered a surprise upgrade in its revenue and margins forecasts for the year.

The Cambridge-based business said changes to its marketing strategy were beginning to pay off after some initial bumps in the road.

CFO Cathy Graham told the Standard the firm would now pivot towards slowing hiring in marketing and ramping up recruitment in product and R&D roles to cater to a growing range of new technologies.

She warned of a surge in AI-powered attacks but also of crime-as-a-service, which now represent the majority of attacks.

“These sophisticated attack organisations have a business model that’s very similar to software-as-a-service businesses — you can order credit card numbers in bulk and pay them to go out exploit these,” Graham said.

“It doesn’t occur to people but these are very traditional business models that you would learn at Harvard Business School being deployed on the dark web.

Darktrace reported revenues of £330 million in the second half of 2023, up 27.4% on the previous year, while net profits soared to £53 million.

Darktrace shares jumped 13% to 398p. Its stock has risen more than 50% over the past year, making it one of the strongest performers on the FTSE250.

Mr Bates wins, but ad market tough for ITV

09:29 , Simon English

A TOUGH advertising market saw profits plunge at ITV this year with CEO Carolyn McCall pledging to “reshape” the cost base of the broadcaster behind Coronation Street and Love Island.

While ITV’s studio arm and its ITVX Streaming platform are showing signs of progress, profits crashed 60% to £193 million.

McCall says the ad market is in the worst recession “since the global financial crisis” of 2008.

The studio arm won praise recently for the hit drama Mr Bates v the Post Office, though that business has required significant investment to get going.

Mr Bates was ITV’s most successful drama show in years, it said.

McCall, formerly of The Guardian and easyJet, said cost cuts of £150 million will be delivered by 2025 – a year earlier than planned.

She said: “2023 was the year of peak investment for Streaming, which together with the successful execution of our strategy and the efficiencies delivered to date have made ITV more robust. ITV has a leading, scaled, global Studios business, a high growth Streaming service and a cash generative linear advertising business. This ensures that we are well placed to grow profits from here as we continue to drive material efficiencies, invest behind our strategic priorities and deliver returns to shareholders."

McCall, one of the most high-profile women in business, reported total sales down 2% to £4.3 billion, with TV advertising down 15%.

The shares rose 3p today to 64p which leaves the business valued at £2.6 billion. The stock is down 50% on five years ago.

McCall plans more savings.

She said: “We are now in the early stages of a new strategic restructuring and efficiency programme across the Group to reshape the cost base, enhance profitability, and support the growth drivers of Studios and Streaming.”

Toby Jones starred in ITV’s Mr Bates Vs The Post Office (Suzan Moore/PA) (PA Archive)

Hugo Boss shares tumble on weaker 2025 outlook

09:05 , Daniel O'Boyle

Shares in fashion giant Hugo Boss tumbled today as it revealed that it may not hit its target of €5 billion (£4.3 billion) of sales by 2025.

Performance in 2023 was strong, as operating profits grew to €410 million and sales topped €4 billion. There was growth in all regions and divisions, with womenswear performing especially well.

But the 100-year-old designer warned its sales this year and next could be hit by “persistently weak consumer confidence, which is currently curbing global retail spending”.

“Increasing geopolitical tensions, including the unabated conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, pose additional uncertainty in 2024,” it added.

As a result, Hugo Boss may be “slightly delayed” in reaching its €5 billion sales target.

The shares plunged by 18% to €51.50 in Frankfurt.

Rentokil shares soar as US revenues take off

08:34 , Michael Hunter

Rentokil initial flew to the top of the FTSE 100 today, as the multinational pest control firm revealed rising revenues in its US business and upped the estimates of the cost savings it can make there.

The stock surged by over 18% to 507p. The rally came after it reported a 67% rise operating profit before tax of £493 million for 2023.

Revenue rose 45% to £5.4 billion.

The £11 billion firm also said it expected annual savings from its acquisition of US from Terminix to reach $50 million (£39.3 million)

That means total gross and net synergy targets were raised to around .$325 million and $225 million respectively

FTSE 100 slips back overall in opening trade with banks under pressure

08:24 , Michael Hunter

London’s main stock market index is easing back in opening trade, with financial stocks and miners pulling it lower.

The FTSE 100 fell 27 points to 7,652.50, a drop of 0.3%.

HSBC was the biggest single faller as shares in the UK’s biggest bank went ex-dividend, trading without further rights to investor payouts. Its stock fell 24p to 588p.

Standard Chartered was down for the same reason falling 13p to 665p.

Resource stocks were also weaker. Rio Tinto fell 153p to 4922p.

Nationwide-Virgin Money swoop a "power play"

08:21 , Daniel O'Boyle

Mortgage brokers called Nationwide’s shock swoop for Virgin Money a “power play”, that puts it in a position to challenge for the spot of the UK’s top mortgage lender.

Speaking to the Newspage news agency, Ben Perks, managing director at Orchard Financial Advisers, said: “This is quite the power play by Nationwide. This is a merger that could be greatly beneficial for the consumer, as while both lenders have decent systems and processes and they have differing criteria.

“If they can take the best bits from both we would have quite a formidable option available to borrowers. On the flip side, with this merger and the talks between Coventry and Cooperative, it looks like the number of lenders available to borrowers will reduce in 2024. Is this willingness to sell up due to Consumer Duty? Whatever the reason, at a time when borrowers need as many options as possible, it’s a shame to see lender numbers reducing.”

Graham Cox, founder at Self Employed Mortgage Hub, said: “Nationwide is firing a shot across the bows of Halifax with this acquisition, threatening their status as the UK's number one mortgage lender by market share. Nationwide's reach will also increase banking competition on the high street, which can only be a good thing for consumers, given how complacent some of the established banks are.”

Entain reviewing 'all assets' after chaotic year

08:16 , Daniel O'Boyle

Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain has launched a review of all its brands, raising the possibility that some of its big-name betting brands could be up for sale, after a chaotic year that saw its CEO quit amid activist pressure and the firm deal with major UK gambling reforms.

Entain swung to a huge £878 million loss, mostly due to one-off items. The biggest of those was its settlement of a long-running bribery case related to a since-closed Turkish subsidiary. Underlying profits were stronger, rising to £1 billion, despite difficulties in the UK, Netherlands and Germany amid gambling reforms in each country.

Chair Barry Gibson said: “As our transformation continues the newly formed capital allocation committee has commenced a review of Entain's markets, brands and verticals. The objectives of the review are to help focus the organization, improve competitive positions and maximize shareholder value.”

Finance boss Rob Wood elaborated on the review. He told the Standard that it would focus on “prioritisation”, after recent years had been a “period of transition”. The business went on a buying spree under ex-CEO Jette-Nygaard-Andersen, with some deals upsetting shareholders.

The review, he said, is in its early stages, but covers “all of our assets” with a wide range of possible outcomes.

If all assets are under review, that would suggest that even big-hitter brands like Ladbrokes and Coral could be sold if the right offer came along. Reports earlier this week claimed smaller brand PartyPoker was likely on the auction block, but noted that a sale of Coral couldn’t be ruled out.

“I’ve been here for five or six years,” Wood said. “Every few months there’s always rumours.”

Aviva to pay out £300 million more to shareholders

07:28 , Michael Hunter

FTSE 100 insurance giant Aviva has announced plans to pay out £300 million more to investors today.

The news came alongside annual operating profit of £1.5 billion for 2023 up 9%.

There will also be bigger paydays ahead for shareholders. The £12 billion company upped its guidance for dividend payments, saying it expected to increase payouts “by mid-single digits”.

It said the move came “in light of the significant progress we have made and our confidence in Aviva's future.”

The regular dividend for 2023 went up 8% to 22.3p per share.

It also pointed to potential dealmaking, saying “surplus capital” could be used for “bolt-on M&A”

Aviva also upped the targets covering its financial performance, predicting operating profit of £2 billion by 2026.

Amanda Blanc, group chief executive, said:

"Aviva is financially strong. We are trading consistently well. Our prospects have never been better,” adding:

“We are investing substantially to make service better for our 19 million customers. All the ingredients are in place to ensure Aviva continues to deliver an outstanding performance for our customers and our shareholders. I'm certain we will.”

Nationwide to buy Virgin Money

07:08 , Daniel O'Boyle

Nationwide is set to buy Virgin Money, in a shock deal valuing the bank at £2.9 billion.

The building society is said to pay 220p per share, a 38% premium on Virgin Money’s share price.

Chairman of Nationwide Building Society, Kevin Parry said: "A combination with Virgin Money would accelerate Nationwide's strategy and create a stronger, and more diverse, modern mutual.

“The combination would increase Nationwide's scale and financial strength, put us in a stronger position to continue to provide Fairer Share Payments to eligible Nationwide members, and offer rates for mortgages and savings that are, on average, better than the market average.”

Chairman of Virgin Money UK David Bennett said: "The Board of Virgin Money is pleased that Nationwide recognises the considerable strengths and opportunities that exist across our business, with the potential acquisition delivering attractive value for our shareholders. We are confident that a combination would support an exciting new chapter for Virgin Money to benefit from Nationwide's scale and ambition."

Halifax: House prices rise for fifth straight month

07:05 , Daniel O'Boyle

The average house price in the UK rose again in February, by another 0.4%, according to the Halifax House Price Index.

The typical price of a home is now £291,699, the country’s biggest mortgage lender said, only £1,800 off the all-time high seen in June 2022. It’s the fifth rise in a row after prices slid following a surge in mortgage rates.

Kim Kinnaird, directorof Halifax Mortgages, said: “UK house prices rose for the fifth consecutive month in February, up by +0.4% or £1,091 in cash terms, with the average house price now £291,699.

“On an annual basis, house prices were +1.7% higher than a year ago, slowing from +2.3% in January. However, these figures continue to suggest a relatively stable start to 2024 and align with other promising signs of increased housing activity, such as mortgage approvals.”

FTSE 100 set for steady open

07:05 , Michael Hunter

London’s main share index is expected to slip modestly at today’s open according to futures trade, after US stocks ended higher for the first tine in two sessions overnight.

The FTSE 100 will hand back just 3 points of its 33 point gain notched up yesterday, when it closed at 7679.31.

Asian shares were broadly higher.

The mood of measured optimism on global markets came after the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jay Powell, signalled a US rate cut was on the cards this year in testimony to Washington lawmakers.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:48 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

So, how was the Budget for you?

That may, or may not, prove to have been Jeremy Hunt’s final “fiscal event” as the ugly jargon has it.

If the election day is later than September, as seems likely, there might be room for one last Autumn Statement mini-giveaway to pep up the voters before they trudge to the polling booth to decide Rishi Sunak’s fate.

But there is still a big difference between being a properly functioning Opposition able to fill all the frontbench shadow roles, and a wipeout leaving the Conservatives as a demoralised rump unable to build a platform for a return to government for at least two Parliaments.

So what will the verdict on Jeremy Hunt be? He has played a terrible hand decently since inheriting the shambles that followed the mini-Budget in September 2022. He probably knew that the Tories’ goose was cooked from the moment that the markets took a look at Kwasi Kwarteng’s numbers and decided they did not add up.

All Hunt could do was pick up the pieces, act like a grown up, and steady the ship with what became known as the “dullness dividend”.The gilt and currency markets have rallied though the stock market remains as moribund as ever. The economy almost, but not quite, avoided the recession that Hunt himself confidently predicted delivering the Autumn Statement in 2022.

But “it could have been worse” is not a mantra you can sell to the electorate.

Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday: