FTSE 100 Live 07 June: House prices steady, index flat ahead of US jobs report

House prices edge down in May

07:24 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK house prices edged down 0.1% month-on-month in May, in a sign of the housing market stabilising.

It leaves the average house price at £288,688, up 1.5% from this time last year.

Annual growth was slower in London at 0.2%.

Amanda Bryden, Head of Mortgages at Halifax, said: “Market activity remained resilient throughout the spring months, supported by strong nominal wage growth and some evidence of an improvement in confidence about the economic outlook. This has been reflected in a broadly stable picture in terms of property price movements, with the average cost of a property little changed over the last three months.”

Rate cuts in focus ahead of US jobs report, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:19 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set for a steady start to the session as the focus stays on the monetary policy outlook ahead of today’s US jobs market report.

Deutsche Bank’s US economists are looking for a 200,000 increase in non-farm payrolls, an uptick from April’s six-month low of 175,000.

They also see the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.9% alongside a slight increase in average hourly earnings.

The figures come ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting, when traders will be looking for guidance on potential US rate cuts later this year.

Europe’s central bank made its first downward move yesterday but with persistent inflation pressures causing it to rule out a turn in the policy cycle.

The FTSE 100 is forecast to open about 12 points higher at 8298, reflecting the handover from a mixed session on Wall Street.

Recap: Yesterday's top headlines

06:53 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

As Shein seemingly gets closer to a blockbuster London listing that would end the City’s IPO drought, critics have understandably raised concerns, especially around its labour practices.

Alicia Kearns of the Commons foreign affairs committee said “there are grave concerns” over the fashion giant’s factory working conditions and in 2022 Shein admitted workers in two factories were working excessive hours. The environmental impact of its clothes has come under fire as well.

In a blog post, tax campaigner Richard Murphy asked, “Has the London Stock Exchange heard of business ethics?” Well has Richard Murphy heard of the London Stock Exchange? Take a look at the FTSE 100. Shein’s practices might be worse than most of its peers in the fashion sector, but this is the big leagues of evil companies — i.e. a major global stock index.

Mining, oil, big banks and tobacco make up a hefty chunk of London’s top flight. A big City bank was alleged to have laundered $100 billion for terrorist groups just this week (it denies the claims). If Shein lists in London, does it make the top five most harmful companies here?

