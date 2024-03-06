FTSE 100 Live 6 March: Capita losses, Esken to be wound down, markets seen steady ahead of Jeremy Hunt budget

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

The FTSE 100 is set for modest gains when markets open today, as traders await Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget.

The Chancellor will give his speech at 12:30, with a cut to National Insurance expected to be the headline measure.

On the corporate side, Legal and General, Ibstock and Capita are among the companies reporting results, while Southend Airport owner Esken is to leave the London Stock Exchange as the Essex hub changes hands.

L&G in show of faith in London

07:38 , Simon English

L&G, the biggest investor in the City with more than £1 trillion in assets, shows faith in under pressure London markets with pledge to up its divi by 5% a year.

New CEO António Simões, CEO, said: "Everything I have seen since joining the business in January has confirmed what attracted me to Legal & General. We have an authentic sense of purpose and stand out for our market-leading businesses, performance track record and strong balance sheet, delivered by talented colleagues.”

While other big investors wobble about the long term future of the City, L&G, around since 1836, saw profits for the year slump from £783 million to £457 million.

The CEO said: “ We remain confident in our ability to deliver resilient, organic growth, supported by our strong competitive positioning in attractive and growing markets. Our confidence in our dividend paying capacity is underpinned by the Group's strong earnings and strong balance sheet, which has Solvency II regulatory capital of £16.6bn: a surplus of £9.2bn in excess of a capital requirement of £7.4bn.”

The divi is up 5% to 20.34p a share..

New Capita boss promises "rapid reduction" in costs

07:29 , Daniel O'Boyle

Outsourcing giant Capita, among the biggest beneficiaries of Government contracts, is to start a “rapid reduction” of costs to save £100 million, after swinging to a £107 million loss last year.

The business - one of the UK’s largest employers with a 43,000-strong workforce - lost £106.6 million as revenue dipped to £2.8 billion in a year in which the business was hit by a major cyber-attack.

Story continues

CEO Adolfo Hernandez, who took over at the start of the year, said: “We need to deliver a rapid reduction in our cost base and are on track to deliver the net £60m annualised cost savings, from Q1 2024 as announced in November. Today we are announcing further material efficiency improvements of £100m to improve our competitive position.”

Capita announced 900 job cuts late last year.

Housing market slowdown takes a chunk out of brick sales at Ibstock

07:27 , Michael Hunter

Ibstock, one of the UK’s biggest brick makers, cast fresh light on the impact of the slowdown in the UK housing market on building products suppliers today.

Brick volumes at the company fell by about 30%, cutting revenue in its Clay Division by just over a fifth to £292 million.

Overall group revenue fell by 21% to £406 million for 2023. Profit before tax slumped by 71% to £30 million, including the impact of a one-off charge of £30 million.

The firm took action to cut costs “and align capacity to near term demand expectations”. Annual savings came in at £20 million a year.

Southend owner Esken to be delisted after deal with Carlyle

07:20 , Simon Hunt

The owner of Southend airport is to be delisted after reaching an agreement with lender Carlyle.

Esken, which was set to be taken to court by Carlyle over the repayment of a loan, has instead reached a deal in which Carlyle will become a 82.5% shareholder of the airport.

Any return for shareholders at the end of the process is likely to be negligible.

Esken said: “While there could have been the opportunity to pursue other sources of finance given more time, Esken did not have access to the financial resources to sustain it through what would have involved a protracted court battle.”

FTSE 100 on course for opening gains

07:00 , Michael Hunter

London’s main stock market index is expected to make opening gains, with attention in the City set to shift to Westminster for the Budget.

It is likely be the last set of tax and spending measures before a general election expected this year. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to find room to cut National Insurance by 2p.

Such a move would save a full-time worker on a salary of £35,000 around £450 a year.

But it would also use up much of the government’s so-called “fiscal headroom”, the space in which it can make decisions on increased spending or lower tax rates.

Nonetheless, City experts are also expecting a package of tax cuts for motorists.

Beforehand, there are earnings due from Legal & General.

The FTSE 100 will rise by around 6 points according to futures trading, with its European peers expected to make. gains in Paris and Frankfurt.

Overnight in New York, tech stocks led a brisk retreat from the record highs last week on major indices. Apple fell almost 3%, with the near €2 billion fine from the EU casting a shadow over the stock. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.7% and the S&P 500 lost 1%.

In Asia, stocks were mixed, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng higher, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 flat and India’s Sensex lower.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:37 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

Yesterday’s agreed £1 billion takeover bid for Spirent Communications marks another dismal day for the City.

For how much longer can the top brass of the London Stock Exchange, led by CEO David Schwimmer, and the Treasury led by Jeremy Hunt look on while the stream of companies quitting London become a torrent?

Spirent, which older readers will remember as Bowthorpe, has been quoted in London for almost 70 years, and is a serious global player in a vital fast-growth sector, 5G communications, with a headquarters in Crawley.

To make things even worse, Mark Dixon, the boss of another huge UK success story, shared workplace provider Regus’s owner IWG, appears to be putting the finishing touches to a move to a listing in New York.

At this rate it is only a matter of time before one of the UK’s great FTSE 100 household names will up sticks in search of more exciting valuations overseas. That would mark a shattering blow to the prestige of the City, London and the UK as a whole. It cannot be allowed to happen.

Here’s a summary of our other top stories from yesterday: