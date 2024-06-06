FTSE 100 Live 6 June: Index climbs with ECB expected to cut, Mitie record, N Brown soars on profit rebound

Interest rate cut hopes have boosted the market mood after Canada’s central bank became the first in the G7 to loosen monetary policy.

With the European Central Bank meeting today, attention is on when policymakers in the UK and US might follow suit.

Today’s corporate updates have included record results by facilities manager Mitie and a return to profit for the Jacamo business N Brown.

FTSE 100 Live Thursday

Markets boosted by rates outlook

Mitie sets revenues record

Jacamo owner returns to profit

ECB rate call in one hour - cut all but certain

12:14 , Daniel O'Boyle

City markets are pricing in a 97% chance that the European Central Bank cuts interest rates at today’s meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Eurozone might have to wait some time for the second cut of the cycle, which isn’t fully priced in until October.

Summer of interest rate cuts heats up as major central banks start taking action

12:07 , Daniel O'Boyle

The City was readying for a summer of falling interest rates today, after the first cut from a major central bank added to the pressure on the Bank of England to join in.

Canada became the first G7 nation to reduce benchmark borrowing costs. The milestone move for the club of rich-world nations came overnight. Switzerland took similar action last month.

Rate-setters at the European Central Bank were gathering this morning , ahead of a widely expected quarter-point cut this afternoon to extend the trend.

Read more here

Eurozone retail sales decline ahead of ECB call

10:31 , Daniel O'Boyle

Eurozone retail sales declined in April, in a sign of the currency union’s economy slowing ahead of the ECB’s expected interest rate cut.

Sales were down 0.5% month-on-month, and remain about 4% below their November 2021 peak.

ING analyst Bert Colijn said: “The drop in sales indicates that retail sales remain on a stagnant trend for the moment in the eurozone. While most of the economy seems to be gearing up for some modest recovery, retail seems to be lagging behind the trend for now”

Story continues

The decline is likely to cement expectations of a rate cut later today, which was already seen as close to certain.

London stocks higher on US boost, Wood Group up 10% in FTSE 250

10:06 , Graeme Evans

Wood Group shares have risen 10% or 18.6p to 204.6p after the FTSE 250-listed company last night granted due diligence access to Sidara following a “fourth and final” proposal worth £1.6 billion, or 230p a share.

The Dubai-based engineering firm now has until 3 July to confirm its intentions.

Today’s blue-chip session benefited from a strong Wall Street handover after US rate cut hopes led to this year’s 25th all-time high by the S&P 500 index.

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.3% or 25.95 points to 8272.90, with Rolls-Royce among the frontrunners after a gain of 6.7p to 460p and JD Sports Fashion up 4% or 4.7p to 131p.

Vodafone lost 6% or 4.5p to 72.2p and Sainsbury’s fell 10.4p to 263.6p after both stocks traded without the right to their upcoming dividend awards.

The FTSE 250 rose 0.4% or 83.51 points to 20,756.92.

Jacamo owner returns to profit despite lower revenue

09:59 , Daniel O'Boyle

Shares in Jacamo and JD Williams owner N Brown soared this morning as the fashion group returned to profit despite lower revenue.

Sales continued to decline, losing another 10% to £600.9 million. However, a cost-cutting drive meant the business brought in £5.3 million in profits, after a £71.1 million loss a year earlier.

Boss Steve Johnson said: "Our customers are now seeing tangible benefits from our transformation, with an enhanced experience being delivered by our new websites and our recently launched product information management system ensuring customers have more detailed product descriptions to inform their purchases.”

The shares gained 18.4% to 17.7p, putting them back in positive territory for the year and valuing the business at £78 million. However, that’s still down 97% from the company’s peak in 2014.

(Jacamo)

FTSE 100 up as Rolls and BAE gain ground, Mitie shares higher

08:29 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index has risen 8.88 points to 8255.83, a performance supported by gains of around 1% for Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems.

Miner Antofagasta is the best performing stock, up 2% or 43.1p to 2194.1p.

Fallers included Sainsbury’s, which lost 9.8p to 264.2p after its shares were marked ex-dividend. Ocado declined 5.2p to 357p after its relegation from the FTSE 100 was confirmed last night.

In the FTSE 250, Mitie added 3p to 123p after the facilities manager posted record revenues and beat forecasts with full-year earnings of £210 million.

Wood Group topped the risers board after last night’s disclosure that it had granted Sidara access to its books following a takeover proposal worth 230p a share. The engineering consultancy jumped 10% or 19.4p to 205.4p.

Ocado kicked off FTSE 100 while Darktrace secures ‘short-lived’ promotion

08:06 , Daniel O'Boyle

Grocery group Ocado has dropped out of the FTSE 100, while cybersecurity firm Darktrace has secured a short-lived promotion ahead of a major US takeover, in the latest reshuffle in London’s top stock market index.

Darktrace has climbed into the upper echelons of the UK’s stock markets after its share price surged by two thirds over the past six months.

Analytics group FTSE Russell confirmed the changes in the latest quarterly review yesterday, which will come into effect on Monday June 24.

Read more here

Mitie Group breaks revenue record

08:02 , Michael Hunter

Mitie Group, the facilities management firm which employs 68,000 people, has reported record annual revenue this morning.

The company brought in £4.5 billion in the year to the end of March, up 11%. Operating profit rose to £210.2 million, up from £162.1 million.

Phil Bentley, Group Chief Executive, said:

“Mitie is a cash generative business with a robust balance sheet, and we are committed to investing in accelerated growth, as well as returning surplus funds to shareholders via share buybacks.

FTSE 100 seen higher after US bounce, ECB seen cutting rates

07:17 , Graeme Evans

Nvidia’s £3 trillion valuation and this year’s 25th all-time high by the S&P 500 index have set an upbeat tone ahead of today’s European open.

The FTSE 100 index is forecast to start 17 points higher at 7264, reflecting the S&P 500’s rise of 1.2% after the Bank of Canada cut interest rates.

The European Central Bank is set to follow suit later today with its own quarter point reduction

The momentum on Wall Street was driven by technology stocks as chip firm Nvidia rose 5% to edge ahead of second largest company Apple. The Magnificent Seven index rose 2.2% to set a new record.

On commodity markets, Brent Crude is slightly higher at $78.71 a barrel.

Recap: Yesterday's top headlines

06:48 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

A certain City crowd would try to convince you that there is a serious problem with what this nation pays its chief executives.

Yes – far too little. How can we attract the very best talent from America and elsewhere if they are to live on such pittances as £5 million or £6 million a year? Don’t we realise the hit to the economy from our parsimonious?

The heart does bleed.

But let’s survey some recent evidence. The chaps who built Melrose into an industrial giant are going to share £180 million.

That’s on the back of £4.5 billion in shareholder value created, and half of it goes to the taxman. No one lost here. Be jealous, but don’t be mad.

Other CEOs, Tim Steiner at Ocado as we reported yesterday, also seem to do reasonably well, and in his case the value creation bit is a lot more, erm, open to interpretation.

M&S boss Stuart Machin took home £4.7 million this year, on the back of a decent turn around of the company. His co-chief Katie Bickerstaffe got less – just £4.4 million – call in the Low Pay Commission immediately and file suit about the gender pay gap.

Neither Machin nor Bickerstaffe invented M&S. It is just possible it would still exist, still have enjoyed an improvement in its performance, under someone other than these two.

If they both stay for ten years, then assuming no pay rises, that’s nearly £50 million each. Ordinary CEO folk can muddle through on that.

Bluntly, there isn’t the slightest problem with our CEOs getting too little money, and you have to live in the mother of all bubbles to imagine otherwise.

~

Here’s a summary of our top headlines from yesterday: