FTSE 100 Live 06 February: BP results and Virgin Money posts update

Asia markets rebound despite poor US session, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:14 , Graeme Evans

The Hang Seng index has rebounded 4% and the Shanghai Composite by 3.2% amid hopes that China will roll out measures to help stabilise markets.

The rapid improvement in Hong Kong puts back the losses seen since 25 January as the volatile period for investors in the region continues.

Meanwhile, the prospect of a longer wait for interest rate cuts kept US investors on the sidelines yesterday as the S&P 500 index finished Monday’s session 0.3% lower.

The leading benchmark had been down 0.8% at one point after strong services sector figures reduced the pressure on US policymakers to cut rates.

Deutsche Bank reported this morning that investors now see a 17% chance of a March cut and 113 basis points of cuts by the December meeting, the lowest so far in 2024.

The FTSE 100 index fell 2.68 points yesterday and is forecast by CMC Markets to open 23 points higher at 7636.

BP's 2023 profits down $2.5bn to $15.2bn

07:06 , Michael Hunter

BP has reported a $2.4billion drop in annual profit to $15.2billion (£12.11 billion), as lower oil and gas prices pull earnings down from record levels across the industry.

The first set of annual figures under new CEO Murray Auchincloss also include a $1.75 billion payday for investors via a new share buyback. It also said shareholders would get a further $3.5 billion in buybacks in the first half of 2024.

For the fourth quarter, profit fell to $371 million from $4.9 billion in the preceding three months and $10.8 billion in the same part of 2022.

For 2023 as a whole, BP paid out almost $8 billion in share buybacks and lifted its ordinary dividend by 10%.

Auchincloss called 2023 "a year of strong operational performance", adding: "We are confident in our strategy, on delivering as a simpler, more focused and higher-value company, and committed to growing long-term value for our shareholders."

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:46 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

News that Jeremy Hunt has asked the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to run the rule over the abolition of VAT-free shopping for foreign tourists should not come as a great surprise.

It did not get much attention at the time, but in the Commons debate that followed the Autumn Statement in November the Chancellor promised Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, leader of the Scrap the Tourism Tax campaign, that “we are looking again at the numbers”.

The ending of the perk always had a strong anti-London flavour to it at a time when shoring up the northern red wall after Boris Johnson’s 2019 election victory was the only game in town.

By handing responsibility from the Treasury to the OBR Hunt can take the tricky politics out of the decision.

It remains to be seen what the OBR comes up with but the anecdotal evidence suggests a massive shift in tourist spending from London to Paris and Milan over the past three years.

There seems little doubt that pragmatic Hunt is preparing a tourist tax off-ramp that will allow him to please backbench Tory and Fleet Street critics while presenting the U-turn as in the interests of UK plc as a whole, not just the capital.

