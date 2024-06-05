FTSE 100 Live 05 June: Index seen higher, Workspace results and WHSmith update

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 seen higher after US rebound, Brent Crude below $78

07:13 , Graeme Evans

FTSE 100 futures trading is pointing to a stronger session for London’s top flight, boosted by a turnaround in fortunes for US markets yesterday.

The Wall Street recovery was fuelled by signs of a cooling US jobs market, which has made traders more optimistic on interest rate cuts later this year.

Lower oil prices have also improved the inflation outlook, with Brent Crude still below $78 a barrel this morning after a run of price falls over the past week.

The S&P 500 index finished 0.15% higher and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.4%, setting the tone for today’s positive session in London.

The FTSE 100 is forecast to open up by about 0.7% or 61 points this morning, having closed 30.71 points lower at 8232.04 in yesterday’s session.

Recap: Yesterday's top headlines

06:53 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

Plenty of statistics present a rosy picture of the UK economy. GDP has risen to its fastest in two years. UK exports are up. Inflation is down to a steady 2.3%, while wage growth is strong. After a pandemic lull, business investment is rising and confidence rebounding, while rates are set for a cut or two in the second half of the year.

But these facts and figures belie the lived experience of the average Brit. The cost-of-living crisis has not abated, and everything still feels too expensive.

Nowhere is this better exemplified than at that great British staple, the pub.

We reported yesterday that the average pint in London costs about 15% more than at the start of last year, with some pubs putting prices up by as much as 20%.

It will take a lot more than some red lights on the economic dashboard turning green to make voters feel good about things. Even if Rishi Sunak feels he has successfully laid the groundwork, it could well be year or two before the ‘cost-of-living crisis’ falls out of the vernacular.

By which point he will be lying on a beach, enjoying the Californian sun.

