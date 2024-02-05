FTSE 100 Live 05 February: Revolution Beauty legal settlement, Vodafone cloud growth

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

CMC cuts 200 as job cull fears grow

07:45 , Simon English

Growing fears of a mass City jobs cull rose today when spread betting house CMC Markets said it would axe 200 jobs -- 17% of its headcount. Replicated across the Square Mile that would be tens of thousands of jobs.

A statement to the stock market today said:

"In its interim results announcement on 16 November 2023, CMC indicated that the business was reaching the peak of its investment cycle and a cost review was planned for H2 focused on driving efficiency through its global operations. The review has been successfully completed and as a result the Group will be reducing global headcount by approximately 200 positions, representing circa 17% of existing headcount. "

CMC, founded by Tory donor and Boris Johnson backer Sir Peter Cruddas, expects £21 million of savings from the cuts.

Larger banks, including Deutsche, have already announced similar cuts.

Banks and trading houses have been hit by a dearth of deals and lower trading by investors,.

CMC said: "Cost reductions have been primarily achieved by merging support functions across multiple business lines, streamlining reporting lines and automating processes. The Group will continue to seek opportunities to drive efficiencies and control costs while remaining committed to investing in growth opportunities and ensuring its technology remains market leading. "

Shares in City firms will be watched closely today.

07:42 , Daniel O'Boyle

The Hipgnosis Songs Fund (HSF) is seeking an indemnity from its founder Merck Mercuriadis, amid a lawsuit accusing him of stealing the idea for the music rights fund.

Mercuriadis is accused of the “unlawful diversion of business opportunity” from a collapsed business named Hipgnosis Music Limited (HML), transferring the business to a separate company.

On Friday, Mercuriadis stepped down as chairman of Hipgnosis Songs Management (HSM) which is the investment adviser for HSF.

Now the fund says it has appointed its own solicitors to review the claim, and is seeking indemnity “against any liability that might be incurred by the Company resulting from the actions of Mr Mercuriadis or Hipgnosis Songs Management”.

Hipgnosis founder and CEO Merck Mercuriadis (Hipgnosis)

Asia stocks recover after early slump, China services growth slows

07:41 , Graeme Evans

Volatility in China stock markets continued today, with the Shanghai Composite down 3.5% at one point before a recovery to 1% lower.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also rallied after opening 1.5% lower.

It emerged earlier that China's services activity expanded at a slightly slower pace in January, with a decline in new orders leaving the Caixin services PMI at 52.7 compared with December's five-month high of 52.9.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% after figures showed an acceleration in the pace of business activity.

Vodafone hails the growth of the cloud and internet of things as Q3 revenues rise

07:36 , Michael Hunter

Connected devices in the internet of things helped Vodafone's Cloud Services business increase revenue by a fifth in the third quarter.

It led an overall rise of almost 5% in organic revenue at the Newbury-based multinational. Total revenue slipped by around 2% to €11.4 billion (£9.7 billion).

Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone CEO, said:

"We maintained good service revenue momentum in the third quarter across both Europe and Africa, supported by a further acceleration of Vodafone Business, with our Cloud and Internet of Things services growing over 20%."

ONS survey suggests jobless rate may be lower than thought

07:22 , Daniel O'Boyle

The ONS has brought back its labour force survey unemployment stats, which suggest the jobless rate could be significantly lower than previously thought at just 3.9%.

However, the lower rate is mostly due to higher economic inactivity rather than more people in work.

The figures for September to November show an unemployment rate of 3.9%, compared to the 4.2% figure published by the ONS using PAYE data.

The ONS said: “The reweighted estimates suggest that over the last five months, though the employment rate has remained broadly flat, the unemployment rate may have fallen, offset by an increase in the rate of economic inactivity; however, some uncertainty remains in these estimates.”

Revolution Beauty reaches £3m legal settlement with founder

07:22 , Simon Hunt

Revolution Beauty has reached a £3 million legal settlement with its founder Adam Minto after a protracted dispute over his management of the company.

Under the terms of the deal, Minto will pay a sum just under £500k annually for the next six years, with interest of up to 8% for any late payments.

A letter of claim sent to Mr Minto said: "The claim alleges that Mr Minto breached his fiduciary, statutory, contractual and/or tortious duties to the company.

"The company is looking to recover material sums relating to the exceptional costs the company incurred as a result of the matters alleged."Minto left the company in 2022.

FTSE 100 seen higher after US jobs cheer, Asia markets struggle

07:13 , Graeme Evans

European markets are forecast to make a steady start to the week after strong jobs figures meant Wall Street finished Friday’s session sharply higher.

Non-farm payrolls jumped by 353,000 in January, up from an upwardly revised 333,000 in December in a further sign of resilience in the US economy.

Even though the figures ended any hopes of a March interest rate cut, the Nasdaq Composite finished the session 1.7% higher and the S&P 500 index up by 1.1%. Meta Platforms jumped 20% after announcing its first ever dividend.

Slower growth in China’s services sector after January’s PMI reading edged down to 52.7 meant a mixed session for Asia markets this morning, with the Shanghai Composite down 1.1% and the Hang Seng index slightly lower.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 6.6 points on Friday but is forecast by CMC Markets to open today’s session 11 points higher at 7626.

