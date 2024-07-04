FTSE 100 Live 04 July: Index higher, Assura and Great Portland post updates

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Major London landlord Great Portland Estates says its properties 'virtually full'

07:46

Great Portland Estates, the major London landlord, hailed “strong” leasing demand today and said its portfolio was “virtually full”.

Nonetheless, it signed £4.3 million’s worth of letting deals for its shops and offices.

That included bringing the British luxury retailer, REPRESENT to 141 Wardour Street in the West End for its a new flagship store. It is the brand’s second shop after one in West Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Toby Courtauld, chief executive, said: “We are well placed to take advantage of both the strength in occupational markets and the current disruption in London's investment market.”

Doctors surgery and health centre landlord Assura points to 'UK healthcare crisis'

07:33 , Michael Hunter

Assura, the property trust which specialises in doctors’ surgeries and heath centres, said today it was “extremely well-placed to help support the NHS”.

The FTSE 250 company said:

“The UK healthcare crisis is getting more severe by the year, which in turn is driving increased demand for healthcare infrastructure.

“The requirement for investment in this space has received cross-party political support, and we look forward to working with whichever party is in Government following today's election.”

Assura has work already underway on five developments and has five more in its “immediate development pipeline”, with 15 more ahead over the next two years.

It said its portfolio of 612 properties had an annualised rent roll of £149.2 million, down from £150.6 million.

FTSE 100 seen higher, US markets set fresh records

07:14 , Graeme Evans

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq set more records yesterday after closing 0.5% and 0.9% higher respectively, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished slightly lower.

US markets are closed today, meaning a low key session is on the cards for London traders after the FTSE 100 index rose 0.6% yesterday.

Futures trading points to a rise of 14 points to 8185 when the London market opens later.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 continues to perform strongly after adding 0.9% in today’s session. In contrast, the Shanghai Composite is 0.6% lower and the Hang Seng index broadly flat.

Brent Crude is slightly higher this morning at $86.85 a barrel, while the pound stood at $1.2747 as polling stations opened in the UK.

Recap: Yesterday's top headlines

07:05 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

It may not be the sexiest headline ever seen but yesterday’s agreement over 5G network sharing between Vodafone and Virgin Media 02 could prove one of the most pro-growth business deal sealed in this country for a long while.

The smart piece of corporate footwork cleverly takes away one of the key potential regulatory objections to Vodafone’s planned merger with its UK competitor Three by giving VM02 the right to buy more network spectrum if the combination goes ahead.

That should unlock around £11 billion of investment in a network that is in danger of falling dangerously behind those of other major economies. The UK was one of the first countries to start the roll-out of 5G in 2019.

But by last year it had fallen to 39th among 56 advanced and developing markets for 5G availability, and 21st out of 25 developed markets for download speed with France. Germany and the Netherlands all ahead.

Successive Vodafone bosses have been making the case for consolidation in the sector for years now - and if course it suits their book. But in this case, for once, the interests of the corporate entity and the common weal are aligned.

~

Here’s a summary of our other top headlines from yesterday: