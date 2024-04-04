FTSE 100 Live 4 April: Blue-chips slightly higher with record back in sight, Co-op results

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Ocado chair to exit amid 'time pressure' from NatWest role

08:02 , Daniel O'Boyle

Ocado chair Rick Rick Haythornthwaite will leave the boardroom role early next year, as he says he will face more “pressure on my time” as he takes on the same role at NatWest.

Haythornthwaite was picked to replace Sir Howard Davies as chair of the bank last year, and will take over that role later this month.

He will initially handle two FTSE 100 chairmanships, but said that given the time pressures from this, he will not seek re-election in 2025.

Haythornthwaite said: “Since the announcement of my appointment as group chair of NatWest I have given extensive thought to my workload, listened to all parties and reflected on how I ensure that I deliver effectively on all fronts. With the benefit of time and greater visibility of the expected growth in requirements of the publicly-listed portfolio, it has become evident that pressure on my time is likely to increase over the medium term.

“Given that Ocado has a strong and stable board, a high-quality management team as well as good momentum in business performance, I have made public my intention to step down a year from now to ensure that the company has sufficient time for a measured chair succession.”

Co-Op reaches 5 million active members

07:53 , Michael Hunter

Over 1 million people joined the mutually owned Co-op last year, taking its total membership over 5 million.

Sales at the food retailer were flat overall, largely due to the sale of its petrol forecourt business. Revenue for 2023 slipped to £11.3 billion overall from £11.5 billion.

Underlying operating profit, taking into account the disposal of the petrol business, slipped to £468 million from £473 million. Net debt fell by £240 million after the sale, to £82 million.

Shirine Khoury-Haq, chief executive, said: “Our success in attracting new members has seen us surpass our expectations with new sign ups last year higher than the previous two years combined.”

The Co-op is targeting a membership of 8 million by 2024, in a sign of faith in the mutually owned model. John Lewis and Nationwide have similar structures, which has at times come under pressure in highly competitive markets.

Moody's cuts Thames Water debt rating

07:44 , Simon Hunt

Credit ratings business Moody’s has cut Thames Water’s debt rating to Ca from B3, and downgraded its corporate family rating from Baa2 to Baa3, one step above junk.

Moody’s also revised its outlook for the company from stable to negative.

Thames Water was last week plunged into a funding crisis after its shareholders refused to inject another £500 million into the business, raising speculation that the government would be forced to step in.

A Thames Water employee with a tanker (PA) (PA Wire)

Entain chair to leave - interim CEO to replace him

07:43 , Daniel O'Boyle

Entain chair Barry Gibson is to step down in December, to be replaced by current interim CEO Stella David.

Gibson has been chair of the Ladbrokes owner since February 2020, working with four different CEOs in four years if David’s time as interim boss is included. During that time, the business grew rapidly in the US and fended off two takeover offers from American firms. It also quit a number of so-called “grey markets” - where the legal status of gambling is unclear - in the wake of a scandal related to its since-closed Turkish arm, which ultimately led to a £585m HMRC settlement.

Gibson said: “It has been a privilege to lead the Board of Entain for the past four years, and while I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at this dynamic, exciting and innovative business, I reflected a little while ago that 2024 would be the right time for me to retire. I am delighted that, in Stella, Entain has an exceptional successor who knows the business well and has already proven herself to be a firm hand on the tiller in her role as Interim CEO.”

David has filled in as Entain’s CEO since December 2020.

FTSE 100 seen slightly higher after US rate comments, gold near $2300

07:18 , Graeme Evans

Interest rate comments by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell failed to alter Wall Street’s mood during yesterday’s flat session for key US benchmarks.

Powell expects rates will fall at some point this year but that policymakers need more evidence that inflation is on a sustainable path back to 2%.

Deutsche Bank reports that investors are continuing to price a 64% chance of a rate cut by June, with 71 basis points of easing seen by the end of the year.

The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average finished barely changed, while IG Index is forecasting a slightly higher session for the FTSE 100 index this morning. London’s top flight closed yesterday up 2.35 points to 7937.44.

The outlook for US rate cuts helped maintain the strong run for gold, with the price of non-interest bearing asset at a fresh record near $2300 an ounce.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:43 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

If you look at a chart of the stock market going back 100 years, it will give you the impression that in the long run, you can’t lose with shares.

Even if you just go back to when the FTSE 100 was established in January 1984 with a base level of 1000, you’ve done well, since it is now just south of 8000 – that’s up around 600%.

That disguises the fact that there are long periods when shares are a dud, when you really would be better off in government bonds or the local building society’s best savings account.

The folk selling you stock market funds don’t tell you that.

In the last five years the FTSE 100 is up just 6%, which compares to a 50% rise in the Dow Jones over the same time.

Excitement about the FTSE perhaps hitting a new high – beating the 8,047 reached last February – is misplaced.

It’s a rather low all-time high and it is partly driven by hope that some big companies will ditch London and move to New York where they might get a higher value.

So that high, when it arrives, shall be partly based on a very low level of optimism about the future for London shares.

-

