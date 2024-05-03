FTSE 100 Live 03 May: Trainline results, IHG set for profit boost, shares seen higher

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

IHG to get big profit boost as it devotes less to system fund

07:21 , Daniel O'Boyle

Holiday Inn owner IHG says it will get a $25m profit boost this year, and $50m after that, as it devotes less money to its fund to support franchisees.

The business will make changes to its system fund, which is used for marketing its franchised hotels and delivering its loyalty programme for them.

The changes include reducing the amount of revenue from the sale of its loyalty points that are paid in.

Revenue per available room up 2.6% globally, 2.4% in UK as prices remain "robust".

CEO Elie Maalouf said: “The combined power of our platform and efficiency of our operating model will continue to drive IHG forward. We are excited about the future and our ability to capitalise further on our strengths, scale and leading positions, and on the attractive, long-term demand drivers for our markets.”

FTSE 100 seen near record, US jobs report and Apple results in focus

07:17 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is in position for another intraday record after IG Index forecast that London’s top flight will open about 18 points higher at 8190.

That’s within ten points of the all-time high set this week and follows yesterday’s latest session of outperformance, when the FTSE 100 added 0.6% to set a record close.

Today’s improvement comes amid an improved mood on Wall Street after the S&P 500 index last night rose 0.9% and the Nasdaq finished 1.5% higher.

Apple shares added 2% before lifting 6% In post-bell dealings as traders reacted to its biggest ever buyback of shares alongside second quarter results.

US futures are pointing higher ahead of this afternoon’s monthly non-farm payrolls report, which is expected to show the addition of 232,000 jobs compared with 303,000 in March.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:49 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

Yesterday, Coutts, a blue blooded bank with royal connections going back more than 300 years, is to drastically reduce its fund’s exposure to UK equities and bonds from around 20% to a typical 3% or 4%.

Coutts chief investment officer Fahad Kamal is refreshingly frank in his assessment, pointing out that the British market has not really moved on in 100 years, while the US exchanges are full of companies “not existing 20 years ago”.

A little harsh perhaps but there is something in it. But if the investment allocation logic is impeccable, the optics are terrible.

If a financial institution at the heart of the British establishment for centuries is giving up on UK equities what hope is there for turning around the disinvestment flood that is draining London?

The Coutts decision will not be the last. London should have a stock market the country can be proud of, attracting investment that can rev up the UK economy. It is not fulfilling that role.

~

Here’s a summary of our top headlines from yesterday: