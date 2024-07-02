FTSE 100 Live 02 July: Sainsbury's update, Eurozone inflation figures

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Sainsbury's on the up

07:29 , Simon English

Sainsbury said it has “momentum” in the fight between UK grocers and that more customers are choosing it as the place to go for their main family shop.

It claims to be gaining customers from rivals for 15 months in a row. In the 16 weeks to June 22, sales are up 4.2% at Sainsbury. They are down at both the general merchandise arm and at Argos.

Like-for-like sales, the industry measure, rose 3%.

CEO Simon Roberts said: ““We are pleased with our market-beating grocery performance and the early progress we’re making against our Next Level Sainsbury's plan. We’ve been winning from competitors every month for 15 months, as more and more people are choosing Sainsbury's for their big weekly shop.”

FTSE 100 seen lower, Apple and Microsoft lead US tech rally

07:13 , Graeme Evans

Another strong performance by US tech stocks last night lifted the Nasdaq Composite by 0.8% and the S&P 500 index by 0.3%.

Big risers included Apple, which climbed 3%, and Microsoft following a 2% improvement.

In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged only slightly higher amid the focus on Friday’s release of US employment figures.

The FTSE 100 index is forecast to open today’s session 20 points lower at 8147, having surrendered initial gains to finish flat yesterday.

Brent Crude is at a two-month high of $86.82 a barrel, with the pound at $1.2636.

Recap: Yesterday's top headlines

06:49 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

Why are so many of the world’s biggest tech firms based in the US? Why has Europe never managed to create its own Amazon, Google or Meta?

Part of the explanation can be put down to an entrepreneurial spirit, less red tape, and deeper pools of capital on the other side of the Atlantic. But another part of it is down to differing attitudes to competition policy.

The US rules have been significantly more lax for decades. The Antitrust Paradox, a 1978 book by legal scholar Robert Bork, argued we shouldn’t care whether a merger will affect the concentration of a particular market. What matters is whether the deal is good or bad for consumer welfare.

The argument has shaped US attitudes to competition ever since. But there is a growing sense that this approach has run its course.

As we reported yesterday, Big Tech firms like Apple and Meta are now facing billions of dollars in fines from EU regulators amid concerns over their business practices.

If the EU presses ahead with these blockbuster fines it could be years before any firm is forced to pay them. But the era of tech giants’ acquisition sprees and side-stepping regulators with ‘bigger is better’ arguments feels well and truly over.

Here’s a summary of our other top headlines from yesterday:

Signs of spring for the house market: prices up in June by 0.2% month-on-month and 1.5% in a year, says Nationwide, annual rate of increase up from 1.3% last time, as activity picks up ahead of Bank of England rate cuts.

Three small-cap firms including Titanic shipbuilder Harland and Wolff see their shares suspended over issues with accounts.

A drop in domestic gas and electricity prices comes effect, but costs are expected to rise again in October. Regulator Ofgem's new price cap for England, Wales and Scotland came into force on Monday, meaning a typical household's energy bill will fall by £122 a year.

Chip designer Graphcore acquisition by SoftBank faces government national security review, Telegraph reports.

City broker Panmure Liberum launches its new brand and two new product areas in debt advisory and specialised private capital as part of the enlarged group's new growth ambitions.