FTSE 100 Live 02 February: Apple falls on weak China sales, Meta shares jump on profit rise

Markets seen higher as tech giants lift mood, Meta surges on first dividend

07:17 , Graeme Evans

US stock markets are set to open higher after a largely positive reaction to results by Magnificent Seven tech giants Apple, Amazon and Meta Platforms.

Plans by Facebook owner Meta to pay its first dividend following the trebling of fourth quarter profits meant its shares led the way with a rise of 15%.

Retailer Amazon’s 14% increase in net sales for the quarter caused its shares to rise 7% in after hours dealings, but Apple fell 3% as concerns over slower growth in China offset forecast-beating results.

In Thursday's regular trading, the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite rose by more than 1% as traders quickly came to terms with the Federal Reserve’s guidance that a March cut in interest rates is unlikely.

Today’s Wall Street session includes results by oil giants Chevron and ExxonMobil and the latest non-farm payrolls figure, which is expected to highlight the resilience of the US economy with 180,000 new jobs added compared with 216,000 in December.

The FTSE 100 index closed 0.1% lower last night but is forecast by CMC Markets to start today’s session 60 points higher at 7682.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:46 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

The post-pandemic conventional wisdom that London would be saddled with millions of sq ft of empty office space in the working from home era is now looking laughably wide of the mark.

As a new report yesteday shows, the opposite is true.

The pipeline of new office schemes is in fact nowhere near full enough to meet the demand for extra new space from companies hauling their workers back into central London.

One of the great strengths of London — unlike some of its more museum-like European rivals such as Paris and Rome — is that there are plenty of ugly bits that can be knocked down or reinvented to make way for the new. So expect more cranes as the depleted office building pipeline fills up again to meet the demand.

The London skyline will once again be transformed with a new generation of tall buildings. That will not please everyone. But ceaseless reinvention is a key part of what make London such a compelling world city.

