FTSE 100 Live 01 May: Wick sales slip, Aston Martin launches new models, shares seen flat

Next on the up

07:35 , Simon English

Next is on track to make profits of £1 billion in 2025 as it continues to dominate the high street.

It saw sales up 5.7% in the quarter to April 27 and should make profit for the full year of £960 million.

That leaves it set to smash the £1 billion profit mark next year.

It did issue a weather warning, saying: “We expect the sales performance in the second quarter to be weaker than the first quarter because last year benefited from particularly warm weather from late May through to the end of June..”Next has lately taken stakes in FatFace and Reiss, deals which sees it take on the back office work while the brands are maintained.

Online sales in the quarter were especially strong, up 8.8%.

Wickes' design and installation sales slide 18%

07:33 , Simon Hunt

There were signs Brits are paring back on their home improvement spend after Wickes said it had seen an 18% slide in design & installation sales since the start of the year.

The kitchen, bathroom and DIY retailer said it would “deliver cost savings in Design & Installation as a result of, and to help offset, the lower sales volumes currently being experienced.”“Customers continue to be enthusiastic about home improvement but are focusing on smaller projects,” Wickes said, adding that sales of smaller items like paint had seen a moderate increase in sales.

Overall sales fell by 4.2% during the period.

(Wickes)

Nationwide: UK house price rebound ends in April

07:26 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK house prices fell month-on-month in April, according to the country’s biggest building society Nationwide, reversing the recent rebound.

The average price across the UK was £261,962.

House prices were up 0.6% year-on-year.

Sam Mitchell, CEO of Purplebricks, said: “There is still positive sentiment from buyers and we are seeing viewing activity increase, signalling stability in the housing market. While several banks have slightly increased mortgage rates, there has also been an increase in new market offerings, both have sparked buyers into action which has resulted in more sales. The Bank of England has just announced mortgage rate approvals are at an all time high and people will want to capitalise on this.

, Robert Gardner, Nationwide's Chief Economist, said: “The slowdown likely reflects ongoing affordability pressures, with longer term interest rates rising in recent months, reversing the steep fall seen around the turn of the year. House prices are now around 4% below the all-time highs recorded in the summer of 2022, after taking account of seasonal effects.”

FTSE 100 steady ahead of US rates update, Brent Crude below $86

07:22 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 is expected to hold firm, even though Wall Street struggled last night ahead of today’s Federal Reserve interest rates announcement.

Weaker consumer confidence figures fuelled the sell-off to leave the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index down 1.5% and the Nasdaq off 2%.

Amazon shares were 3% lower but fared better in extended hours after a big jump in first quarter profit and forecast-beating sales in cloud services.

US interest rates will stay on hold tonight, with the focus on whether September is the most likely date for an easing in monetary policy.

Wall Street futures are mixed ahead of the meeting, with the FTSE 100 index set to open flat after yesterday’s subdued performance.

Brent Crude, meanwhile, retreated to $85.60 a barrel after figures showed a sharp increase in US stockpiles.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:48 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

It is only in the City of London — for unique historical reasons — that businesses can vote for their elected representatives.

If that bizarre democratic franchise was extended across the rest of the capital, it seems that Sadiq Khan would be the preferred choice of London’s wealth creators.

A poll yesterday showed Labour holding a 15% lead over the Conservatives among business leaders.

That is less that the gap among the actual electorate, but still significant given the traditionally closer links between business and the Tories.

The lead may not reflect any great love for the Mayor, despite his protestations that he would lead the most pro-business City Hall administration in history.

We sit through too many moans about levels of crime and London’s sclerotic planning regime, among other complaints, to be under any illusion about that.

But the Tories have not done themselves any favours with a relentlessly anti-London tone to their policy and speech making since Brexit.

~

Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday: