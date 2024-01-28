Frugal People Love the 6 to 1 Grocery Shopping Method: Here’s Why It Works

PixelsEffect / Getty Images

Shopping for groceries has never been more expensive. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of groceries rose by 2.7% from December 2022 to December 2023 with certain items, like snacks and sauces, rising even more.

As costs increase and budgets continue to tighten, people everywhere are looking for new, better ways to shop. With that in mind, TikTok creator, Chef Will Coleman, introduced the 6 to 1 grocery shopping method as a way to buy groceries while saving money and time.

Here’s how and why it works, along with some things to keep in mind if you decide to implement this grocery shopping hack.

How the 6 to 1 Grocery Shopping Method Works

The way the 6 to 1 grocery shopping method works is simple. You purchase:

Six vegetables (e.g., carrots, peppers, onions)

Five fruits

Four proteins (e.g., chicken, tofu, beef, eggs)

Three starches (e.g., potatoes, rice)

Two spreads or sauces

One fun thing for yourself

You can implement this method at whichever grocery store you frequent, whether that’s Kroger, Costco, or your local Food Lion.

The goal of the 6 to 1 grocery shopping method is simple, too. It’s designed to make shopping easier, limit impulse purchases, and save you money. It’s meant to get you in and out of the store so you don’t spend longer than strictly necessary browsing the aisles for what you need.

On TikTok, many people have claimed that this method works for them and that it’s made meal planning much easier. They’ve also said that it’s helped limit how many processed foods they add to their cart, enabling them to eat healthier.

Is the 6 to 1 Grocery Shopping Method Right for You?

The 6 to 1 grocery shopping method might work best for those who are new to shopping for their own groceries and need a bit of structure to keep them on track. But before choosing a new budgeting method, think about your own wants and needs.

“In considering the ‘6 to 1’ grocery shopping method, it’s important to figure out what works best for you and your budget. In general, understanding your budget is essential to figuring out what you should and shouldn’t buy at the grocery store — and making sure you’re saving money,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.com.

“Since prices often change at the grocery store, you might not be able to get everything on your list. But if you have a set of things you ‘need’ versus what you ‘want’ to buy, then it makes it easier to budget while you’re in the aisles,” she continued. “Head to the store with this sorted list and make sure to stick with the ‘needs’ first in order to save the most money.”

If you decide to try out this shopping hack, do some price comparisons when making your grocery list. Certain fruits and vegetables, for example, will be cheaper at certain times of the year or at specific stores. Make your list based on what your household needs for a healthy, nutritious diet — and look for discounted or affordable prices.

Consider Your Dietary Restrictions and Weekly Grocery Needs

The 6 to 1 shopping method has good intentions, but it might not be right for everyone.

“It’s great that this grocery shopping method encourages consumers to meal plan and be thoughtful about what they buy, but it doesn’t consider your specific eating habits,” said Erika Kullberg, founder of Erika.com. “For example, if you follow a keto diet, you won’t need to buy three starches a week.”

She added, “Your grocery habits can also change on a weekly basis. If you have a busy week of comped work dinners and are spending Sunday night enjoying mom’s homecooked pot roast, you may not need to buy as many groceries as the week before.”

Other Money-Saving Tips at the Grocery Store

Besides the 6 to 1 grocery shopping method, there are several other ways to save money at the grocery store.

“Before heading to the store, shop the selection of an app like Flashfood, an app-based marketplace that helps shoppers find great deals on the groceries they need, including fresh produce, meats & fish, dairy, and baked goods,” suggested Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at Truetrae.com.

Along with this, Bodge suggested the following:

Sign up for your store’s loyalty program for members-only sales or to earn points toward future groceries.

Buy generic brands whenever possible.

Use a credit card that lets you earn cash back or points (but be sure to pay off your balance every month before interest accrues).

Kullberg added to this by saying, “I would recommend sitting down each weekend and planning your meals around your weekly schedule. Look at your fridge and pantry to see what ingredients you can use before they go bad so you don’t overbuy. If possible, plan a few meals that utilize multiple ingredients so you can limit waste over the coming weekend.”

