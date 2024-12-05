Warren Buffett: how the frugal billionaire spends his fortune, from McDonald's breakfasts to the occasional splurge

Warren Buffett. Getty Images

Berkshire Hathaway CEO and chairman Warren Buffett's net worth is an estimated $146 billion.

He's the world's 10th-richest person, per Bloomberg, above Sergey Brin and the Walton siblings.

Buffett is known for living modestly and being one of the world's most generous philanthropists.

Warren Buffett is having a good year — his fortune has ballooned by around $26 billion.

With an estimated net worth of $146 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the 94-year-old Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO is the 10th-wealthiest person in the world. He's almost $20 billion richer than Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and worth considerably more than Michael Dell and any of the three Walton heirs, for example.

Looking at Buffett's frugal ways, though, you might not know it.

Still living in the house he bought in the 1950s and driving an equally modest car, the "Oracle of Omaha" prefers to keep and grow his money rather than take it out of the bank. He often eats breakfast from McDonald's and borrowed furniture when his children were born.

See how Buffett spends — or doesn't spend — his billions.

Buffett's hobbies include bridge, golf, and playing the ukulele.

Buffett loves playing bridge, sometimes playing for over 8 hours a week, the Washington Post reported. He also likes to hit the green for some golf, spends a great deal of his time reading, and loves to play the ukulele — he said in 2020 that he has a collection of 22 ukuleles. He's played the ukulele since he was young and used his skills to court his first wife Susan, their son Peter once told NPR.

Buffett once bought and donated 17 Hilo ukuleles to the North Omaha branch of the nonprofit Girls Inc, and showed up at the group's building to give a group lesson.

His fortune is largely tied to his investment company.

Buffett is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

The vast majority of Buffett's net worth is tied to Berkshire Hathaway, his publicly traded conglomerate that owns businesses like Geico and See's Candies and holds multibillion-dollar stakes in companies like Apple and Coca-Cola.

Buffett owns about 15% of Berkshire — a stake valued at over $130 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway itself has assets worth more than $1 trillion.

Buffett began investing at a young age.

The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway began building his wealth by investing in the stock market at age 11, according to Forbes, and first filed a tax return at the age of 13.

As a teenager, he was raking in about $175 a month by delivering The Washington Post — more than his teachers (and most adults). Berkshire Hathaway later owned nearly 30% of the newspaper for 40 years until shedding the stake in 2014.

