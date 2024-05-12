Advertisement
French presidency: Amazon to announce new 1.2 billion euros investment in France

Reuters
The Amazon logo at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. internet giant Amazon will announce a new 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) investment in France, the French presidency said on Sunday ahead of the start of the country's annual "Choose France" event.

It added that GSK would also announce new investments while Accenture would announce plans to set up new jobs in the artificial intelligence sector. The Choose France event begins on Monday.

($1 = 0.9286 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Hugh Lawson)