Is Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (KLSE:F&N) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

The projected fair value for Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd is RM23.54 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's RM30.50 share price signals that it might be 30% overvalued

Our fair value estimate is 39% lower than Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's analyst price target of RM38.43

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (KLSE:F&N) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM256.4m RM546.3m RM532.3m RM528.4m RM531.4m RM539.1m RM550.3m RM564.2m RM580.2m RM597.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -2.56% Est @ -0.73% Est @ 0.56% Est @ 1.45% Est @ 2.08% Est @ 2.52% Est @ 2.83% Est @ 3.05% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% RM236 RM463 RM415 RM379 RM351 RM328 RM308 RM291 RM275 RM261

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM3.3b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM598m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (8.6%– 3.6%) = RM12b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM12b÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= RM5.3b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM8.6b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM30.5, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Beverage market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd, there are three additional elements you should look at:

Financial Health: Does F&N have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does F&N's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Malaysian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

