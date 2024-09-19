France’s MK2 Films Secures Slate Financing Deal With Fund Management Company IPR.VC to Fast-Track Production, Acquisition

MK2 Films, the European sales, production and finance powerhouse behind movies by Justine Triet and Joachim Trier, is getting ready to ramp up its global scope and move further in the English-language space.

Following its appointment of Protagonist’s former managing director Vanessa Saal as executive consultant and U.K. lead earlier this month, MK2 Films has struck a multi-year financing deal with the investment fund manager IPR.VC to gain financial ammunitions and build a robust slate of projects.

The company has established itself as a leading force in auteur-driven cinema with a number of critical and commercial hits in recent years, including Justine Triet’s Oscar-winning “Anatomy of a Fall,” Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World” and Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.” It just rolled off a successful Cannes with internationally-driven movies such as Andrew Haigh’s “Belly of the Beast” starring Ben Stiller and Colin Farrell, and The Zellner Brothers’ “Alpha Gang” starring Cate Blanchett.

Current films in production include Trier’s “Sentimental Value,” Kleber Mendonça Filho’s “The Secret Agent” and Dylan Southern’s “The Thing With Feathers” starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

IPR.VC, a Helsinki and London-based investment fund manager, has raised over $200 million and backed more than 50 productions across film and television, boosting long-term alliances with U.S. and European film and television producers such as A24 (“Civil War,” “Love Lies Bleeding”), XYZ Films (“Blackberry”), and animation studio Gigglebug Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to work with IPR.VC and its experienced management team, and to have found the perfect partners to allow us to scale our efforts while maintaining the artistic integrity that defines mk2 films and our commitment to bold, visionary filmmaking” said Nathanael Karmitz, CEO and Fionnuala Jamison, managing director of MK2 Films, in a joint statement.

Andrea Scarso, Partner and Investment Director of IPR.VC, praised the company as a “European studio with an unrivalled heritage driven by a remarkably talented team.”

“This multi-year, multi-project collaboration aligns perfectly with IPR.VC’s strategy of investing in high-quality content with enduring value,” he said. “Together, we aim to cultivate a truly international portfolio, with a particular emphasis on European stories that have the potential to reach and engage global audiences.”

Besides its films’ sales and co-production arm, MK2 also operates cinemas across France and Spain. The outfit recently launched a division arm dedicated to alternative programming, mk2.Alt, among other initiatives.

