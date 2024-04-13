Former Google Cloud CFO Picks Up Midcentury L.A. House With Jetliner Views

Veteran finance and technology executive Steffan Tomlinson has found a new place to hang his hat, having picked up a midcentury-modern gem in the steep hills directly above L.A.’s bustling Sunset Strip. On and off the market since spring of last year, initially for $4.6 million, the home’s listing price was reduced three times before going to the current Stripe CFO for a smidge over $4 million.

Property records reveal the seller was Katie Goldsmith, the daughter of retired City National Bank CEO Russell Goldsmith and his wife, TV producer Karen Mack, who purchased the place for almost the same exact price almost six years ago, back in summer 2018. The premises also were occupied at one time by the late singer-turned-stage and screen actor Richard Eastham, who is probably most known for starring on Broadway opposite Mary Martin in South Pacific and appearing in the 1950s TV western Tombstone Territory.

More from Robb Report

ADVERTISEMENT

Hidden away behind a privacy wall and tall hedges, amid a secluded dead-end street, Tomlinson’s newly acquired post-and-beam structure is nestled on less than a quarter-acre parcel of land offering picturesque ocean and city lights views. Built in 1956 and “upgraded with no expense spared” since then, per the listing, the single-level residence features three bedrooms and a matching number of bathrooms filtered across a little more than 2,600 square feet of treehouse-like living space rife with dark hardwood floors and vast expanses of glass.

A wood deck off the main living area is ideal for al fresco lounging with its fire-pit and breathtaking skyline views.

Highlights include a spacious living room resting beneath a high wood-paneled ceiling, and displaying a striking marble-clad linear fireplace, built-in bookshelves and walls of glass overlooking the eye-catching vistas. The dining area adjoins a galley-style kitchen, which is outfitted with sleek cabinetry, a subway tile backsplash, wine refrigerator, and top-tier KitchenAid and Sub-Zero appliances.

Story continues

There also are secluded sleeping wings on either side of the house—one with a pair of bedrooms that each have their own bath, and another holding a primary suite that comes complete with a floating-hearth fireplace, walk-in closet, and spa-inspired bath equipped with dual vanities, a soaking tub and large shower. Outdoors, the leafy grounds host an expansive glass-enclosed deck warmed by a fire-pit, as well as an attached two-car garage.

Tomlinson, who worked at corporations such as Palo Alto Networks, Google Cloud and Confluent before joining Stripe last summer, also still maintains a 1950s Andrew Skurman-renovated home in the affluent Silicon Valley enclave of Atherton that he paid $12 million for back in spring 2017.

The listing was held by Zach Goldsmith of The Agency; Tori Horowitz of Compass repped the buyer.

Click here for more photos of Steffan Tomlinson’s house.

Steffan Tomlinson House LA

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.