Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Flughafen Wien Ag (VIAAY)

Flughafen Wien Ag (VIAAY) recently announced a dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on 2024-06-24, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-11. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Flughafen Wien Ag's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Flughafen Wien Ag Do?

Flughafen Wien Ag manages and operates an airport. The company's segments include Airport; Handling and Security Services; Retail and Properties; Malta and other. It generates maximum revenue from the Airport segment.

Flughafen Wien Ag's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Flughafen Wien Ag's Dividend History

Flughafen Wien Ag has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2023. Dividends are currently distributed on a yearly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Flughafen Wien Ag's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Flughafen Wien Ag currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.76% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.01%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Based on Flughafen Wien Ag's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Flughafen Wien Ag stock as of today is approximately 1.76%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Flughafen Wien Ag's dividend payout ratio is 0.35.

Flughafen Wien Ag's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Flughafen Wien Ag's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Flughafen Wien Ag's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Flughafen Wien Ag's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Flughafen Wien Ag's revenue has increased by approximately 40.80% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 90.86% of global competitors.

Conclusion: Evaluating Flughafen Wien Ag's Dividend Strategy

Given Flughafen Wien Ag's consistent dividend payments, favorable payout ratio, and robust growth metrics, investors might find the stock an appealing choice for dividend income. The company's strategic positioning and financial health suggest a promising outlook for maintaining and potentially increasing its dividend yield. For those interested in exploring further, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

