Flight Centre Travel Group And 2 More ASX Stocks Estimated Below Intrinsic Value

The Australian stock market has experienced a slight downturn over the last week, falling by 1.4%, though it remains up by 6.5% over the past year with earnings expected to grow by 13% annually. In such a fluctuating environment, identifying stocks that are potentially undervalued can offer opportunities for investors looking for value in a growing market.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Australia

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) GTN (ASX:GTN) A$0.445 A$0.85 47.4% MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI) A$2.04 A$3.94 48.2% ReadyTech Holdings (ASX:RDY) A$3.25 A$6.26 48% Australian Clinical Labs (ASX:ACL) A$2.48 A$4.73 47.5% Strike Energy (ASX:STX) A$0.225 A$0.45 50.3% IPH (ASX:IPH) A$6.25 A$12.00 47.9% Regal Partners (ASX:RPL) A$3.29 A$6.18 46.8% Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) A$0.085 A$0.17 49.5% Millennium Services Group (ASX:MIL) A$1.145 A$2.24 48.9% SiteMinder (ASX:SDR) A$5.20 A$10.02 48.1%

Click here to see the full list of 49 stocks from our Undervalued ASX Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks

Overview: Flight Centre Travel Group Limited operates as a travel retailer serving both leisure and corporate sectors across regions including Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia with a market capitalization of approximately A$4.54 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its leisure and corporate travel services, generating A$1.28 billion and A$1.06 billion respectively.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 19.7%

Flight Centre Travel Group (FLT), priced at A$20.63, is trading below our estimated fair value of A$25.62, indicating a potential undervaluation. Recently profitable, FLT's earnings are expected to increase by 18.8% annually, outpacing the Australian market forecast of 13%. Despite this growth, its revenue increase of 9.7% annually exceeds the market's 5.2%, but does not reach high growth thresholds. With a projected high return on equity of 21.8% in three years, FLT combines solid profitability prospects with moderate undervaluation based on cash flows.

ASX:FLT Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: HMC Capital Limited, operating in Australia, manages real estate-focused funds with a market capitalization of approximately A$2.63 billion.

Operations: The firm oversees funds concentrated on real estate, generating revenues of approximately A$80.29 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 43.1%

HMC Capital, with a current price of A$7.14, appears undervalued against a fair value estimate of A$12.55, reflecting a significant discount. The company's revenue growth is robust at 20.1% annually, outperforming the Australian market's 5.2%. Despite recent shareholder dilution from multiple equity offerings totaling A$188.30 million, HMC’s earnings are poised to grow by 16.9% per year, surpassing the market average of 13%. However, its forecasted return on equity in three years is relatively low at 10.5%.

ASX:HMC Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: Judo Capital Holdings Limited, operating in Australia, offers a range of banking products and services tailored to small and medium-sized businesses, with a market capitalization of approximately A$1.38 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its banking segment, totaling A$328.70 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 10.3%

Judo Capital Holdings, priced at A$1.24, trades below its calculated fair value of A$1.38. While its revenue growth is projected at 16.6% annually, outpacing the Australian market's average of 5.2%, its earnings are expected to increase by 26.32% per year, also above the national trend of 13%. Recently added to the S&P/ASX 200 Index, Judo shows potential despite a modest forecasted return on equity of 10.1% in three years and a valuation that is not significantly undervalued based on discounted cash flows.

ASX:JDO Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Taking Advantage

