Five Below (FIVE) Slipped in Q1 on Earnings Miss and Cautious Guidance

Wasatch Global Investors, an asset management company, released its “Wasatch U.S. Select Strategy” first-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. During the first quarter, the strategy gained but underperformed the Russell 3000 Growth Index benchmark, which was up 11.23%. Holdings in information technology (IT) and financials sectors detracted from the relative performance of the strategy, on the other hand, holdings in healthcare and consumer-discretionary sectors outperformed and contributed to the performance of the strategy in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2024.

Wasatch U.S. Select Strategy highlighted stocks like Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE), in the first quarter 2024 investor letter. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is a US-based specialty value retailer. The one-month return of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was -14.57%, and its shares lost 39.97% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On June 17, 2024, Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock closed at $114.31 per share with a market capitalization of $6.295 billion.

Wasatch U.S. Select Strategy stated the following regarding Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"Discount retailer Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) also detracted. Shares slid after the company announced earnings-per-share growth that fell short of consensus expectations. The company also lowered 2024 full-year earnings guidance. The earnings miss and lower guidance were due largely to increased “shrink,” or stolen goods, from Five Below’s stores and to extra costs Five Below will undertake to mitigate shrink in the future. The company’s management team had communicated previously about issues around shrink, and we believe the higher expenses will be transitory. Over the long term, we continue to like the company. New stores continue to be very profitable, and we anticipate an acceleration in openings next year."

