Advertisement
Canada markets close in 24 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,019.24
    +94.94 (+0.45%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,859.86
    +9.43 (+0.19%)
     

  • DOW

    37,885.24
    -116.57 (-0.31%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7427
    +0.0006 (+0.07%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    74.50
    -0.26 (-0.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    52,899.90
    -1,338.74 (-2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,030.00
    +7.80 (+0.39%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,983.58
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1420
    +0.0480 (+1.17%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,405.58
    +45.29 (+0.29%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.70
    -0.49 (-3.71%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,485.73
    -1.98 (-0.03%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,517.57
    -29.38 (-0.08%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6846
    +0.0030 (+0.44%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS TRADE LOWER AS EARNINGS WEIGH ON DOW

Oil futures waver as Libya restarts production, cold temperatures impact U.S. production

Fitch forecasts weakened economic outlook for Latin America in 2024

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows cars along Reforma Avenue in Mexico City

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch Ratings forecasts a decline in economic growth across Latin America this year amid dampened demand, high borrowing rates and considerable exposure to China and the U.S., which are also facing a slowdown.

The agency put its average 2024 growth forecast for the region at 1.5%, down from 2.3% in 2023.

Fitch Managing Director Shelly Shetty said that expected declines in larger economies like Mexico and Brazil have weighed down the region's overall forecast. Fears over a recession in Argentina under the new government of Javier Milei also had an impact.

Shetty added that in the medium term, Latin America had several aspects working in its favor, including relative geopolitical calm, a wealth of commodities needed for the "green transition," and a shift in manufacturing from Asia to Mexico.

However, the agency stressed that much of the region could struggle to capitalize on these advantages due to state interventionism, limited reform and political disagreement, with the notable exception of Brazil.

(Reporting by Juana Casas; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Marguerita Choy)