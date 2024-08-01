First Nation group in Yukon calls for change in Victoria Gold management

TORONTO (Reuters) - A First Nation group has asked the Yukon government to initiate steps to remove the management of Victoria Gold Corp, citing failure of the top executives to contain the environmental damage caused by the company's Eagle Gold mine.

The mine, located in land belonging to First Nation groups of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun (FNNND), has been under the scanner since June when the company halted operations due to a operational failure leading to cyanide contamination at the site.

"The reality is that Victoria Gold cannot rectify the environmental damage caused by this event," said FNNND Chief Dawna Hope. "They have been failing to take the remediation actions directed by the Yukon government."

Victoria Gold did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

