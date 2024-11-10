Financial Planning Experts Reveal the Best $100 They Ever Spent

Financial planners can help you manage your money, pay off debt and invest for your future. But they also have personal experience in handling their own finances, and they have seen the good, the bad and the ugly of people’s personal finances.

With years of experience handling money and investments for others, we wanted to know what financial planners think were their best investments ever. But not big stuff, like buying a house or buying $10,000 in Amazon stock in the 1990s.

We asked them to give us the inside details of their favorite purchases for under $100 and how they view the return on investment for those purchases.

Here’s what financial planning experts say their best purchases were over their entire lifetimes. Also see how to shop like a financial expert.

Books

Sean Polley, CEO and private wealth manager at Polley Wealth Management, thinks books are the best investment money can buy. “The best thing I’ve spent less than $100 on is books to educate myself,” Polley said. “We don’t know what we don’t know and, after 27-plus years in wealth management, I am still learning. So, spend the money to invest in yourself by purchasing books and becoming a lifelong learner.”

Chris Kimmet, financial advisor at Hamilton Capital, is also a big fan of reading. “The best thing I have spent less than $100 on is a library card and kindle e-book reader,” Kimmet said. “I’ve always loved getting books from my local library, but I am able to read even more now because of the convenience of borrowing e-books and libraries have greatly increased the number of e-books and audiobooks they offer.”

Paul Monax, CFP and owner of Agile Wealth LLC, recently picked up a book that has been one of the best he has read in his career as a financial planner. “The best money I’ve ever spent for under $100 has to be a book. As for the best one, that is quite the challenging question, for sure, as I have so many that qualify as having a great return on investment and worth the money I spent. I’d have to say that my best one is Morgan Housel’s ‘The Psychology of Money.'”

Reading educational books is an investment in your future. Finding well-researched books on investing, salary negotiating or building a business can have a major impact on your finances.

But make sure you don’t just read the book. You don’t get any results unless you do what it says.