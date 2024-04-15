Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCK FUTURES RISE AS NERVES SETTLE AFTER IRAN ATTACK

Calm returns as investors shrug off initial concerns of a full-blown war in the Middle East

FBI opens criminal investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse, AP source says

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

The FBI is conducting a criminal investigation into the deadly collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge that is focused on the circumstances leading up to it and whether all federal laws were followed, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The person was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The FBI was present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court authorized law enforcement activity, the agency said in a statement Monday.

The investigation was first reported by the Washington Post.

Eric Tucker And Sarah Brumfield, The Associated Press