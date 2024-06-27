Favourable Signals For ONE Group Hospitality: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ONE Group Hospitality

The Independent Director Eugene Bullis made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$5.26 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$4.23 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months ONE Group Hospitality insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At ONE Group Hospitality Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, ONE Group Hospitality insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$130k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does ONE Group Hospitality Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. ONE Group Hospitality insiders own about US$28m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ONE Group Hospitality Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest ONE Group Hospitality insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for ONE Group Hospitality (2 make us uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

