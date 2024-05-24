A favorite California burger-and-pie restaurant and company HQ moves to North Texas

Nation’s Restaurant near opening in Arlington

Hey, Bud! What is Nation’s Restaurant in Arlington?

—Stuck in South Cooper Street traffic

The Nation’s Restaurant burger-breakfast-and-pie chain will open by June at 4180 S. Cooper St., near Portillo’s.

The entire company has moved its headquarters to Garland from California. It opened in 1952 in San Pablo as Nation’s Giant Hamburgers.

Nation’s is open early and late. The menu features breakfast all day, burgers, sandwiches and a choice of about 12 pies and desserts sold from a giant pie case. The favorites are lemon cream and berry; nationsrestaurants.com.

Burgers ready to be wrapped at Nation’s Giant Hamburgers in Modesto, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022.

The original Nation’s Giant Hamburgers at the corner of San Pablo Avenue and San Pablo Dam Road in San Pablo, Calif. shown in an archival image from the 1960s.

Cowboy Prime to open in far west Fort Worth

Hey, Bud! Wasn’t Felipe Armenta going to open an Italian restaurant in Montserrat?

—A reader a couple of months ago

Now I know.

The owners of The Tavern, Pacific Table, Le Margot, Maria’s and Press Cafe say they now plan to open two restaurants near the Montserrat neighborhood, in far west Fort Worth at Loop 820 West and Team Ranch Road.

One will be a Cowboy Prime, the steakhouse by TV chef Graham Elliot that was originally planned in the Stockyards. A Cowboy Prime opened in 2022 in Midland to five-star reviews.

Executive Felipe Armenta said the Italian restaurant will be named IL Capo. There is no timetable for construction.

A Cowboy Prime in Montserrat would become a destination steakhouse for Aledo, Walsh Ranch and developing Parker County.