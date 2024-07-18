Fall in German home building permits picks up pace, underscoring crisis

Yahoo Finance Video

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) is hitting the Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) next week after a stellar year of growth. Shares of the stock have exploded more than 200% year-over-year spearheaded by a heated AI race. Super Micro Computer CEO Charles Liang joins Market Domination to discuss the chip company's growth and its outlook as AI takes hold. Liang calls the Nasdaq 100 achievement a "great honor," explaining that the industry recognizes "our green computing, our time to market with new technology." He believes that despite already seeing meteoric growth, Super Micro Computer has even more room to expand "because the AI boom is just beginning." To meet the high demand, Liang explains that the company is accelerating its production capacity and it has just added four new facilities in Silicon Valley. He notes that this addition allows Super Micro Computer to bring its products to market much quicker than its competitors, giving them an advantage alongside providing unique energy-saving opportunities and on-site customer support. As the AI race shows no signs of slowing, Liang believes the technology "will continue to bring lots of advantages to human beings." He explains that AI will "make things more precise, more perfect, more efficient, even more power-saving, right? So improve people's life quality and improve people's education system, culture, in lots of areas." With these promises of AI, Liang adds that Super Micro Computer is excited to "work with industry leaders to continue to deliver the fully optimized solution to the market." For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination. This post was written by Melanie Riehl