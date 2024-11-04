What Extending Trump’s Tax Cuts Would Mean for the Middle Class in 4 Battleground States

As he campaigns to retake the White House, Donald Trump is rolling out a game plan for tax cuts in an attempt to lure voters over to his side, specifically in battleground states where the ballots could go either way.

“Assessing the Trump administration’s tax cuts from an economic standpoint is crucial when considering the middle class in key states,” said Hector Castaneda, CPA, principal at Castaneda CPA & Associates. “The extension of tax cuts could affect several key areas, such as inflation and cost of living, employment and wage growth and inequality in the distribution of benefits.”

Itay Simchi, founder of Proven House Buyers, added, “If Trump’s tax cuts were to be extended, I believe it would have a mixed impact on the middle class in battleground states.

On one hand, the tax cuts would likely lead to increased disposable income for middle-class households, allowing them to spend more on discretionary items like housing, entertainment and travel. This could boost local economies and stimulate growth.

“On the other hand, the extension of tax cuts would likely widen the wealth gap between the rich and the poor. The wealthiest individuals and corporations would benefit disproportionately from the tax cuts, while middle-class households might not see significant benefits due to their lower tax brackets.

“This could lead to increased income inequality and reduced social mobility.”

Extending Trump’s tax cuts could give people more money to spend, which might boost consumer spending but also cause inflation, according to Castaneda.

“This could lead to higher living costs, especially for housing where demand is high,” Castaneda explained. “How much wages increase compared to inflation and how governments and industries respond will determine the overall impact on the middle class.”

There are four battleground states which might lend a bigger picture to the tax cut extension proposed by Trump could mean for other states across the nation.

Ohio

“As a critical swing state in presidential elections, Ohio’s economy is heavily reliant on manufacturing and agriculture,” said Simchi.

With the tax cuts, Simchi predicted that Ohioans might see an increase in disposable income, leading to improved housing demand and potentially higher property values.

