Exploring Three Top Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On Euronext Amsterdam

Amidst the broader European market's challenges, including political uncertainties and fluctuating bond yields, the Netherlands stands out with its robust corporate sector. In this context, exploring growth companies with high insider ownership on Euronext Amsterdam offers a unique perspective on firms deeply rooted in their management's commitment to success.

Top 5 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The Netherlands

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth BenevolentAI (ENXTAM:BAI) 27.8% 62.8% Envipco Holding (ENXTAM:ENVI) 15.1% 68.9% Ebusco Holding (ENXTAM:EBUS) 31.4% 115.2% MotorK (ENXTAM:MTRK) 35.8% 105.8% Basic-Fit (ENXTAM:BFIT) 12% 66.1% PostNL (ENXTAM:PNL) 30.8% 24.2%

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Envipco Holding N.V. specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling or leasing reverse vending machines for recycling used beverage containers, operating mainly in the Netherlands, North America, and Europe with a market cap of approximately €351.91 million.

Operations: The company primarily generates revenue through the design, development, manufacture, and sale or lease of reverse vending machines in the Netherlands, North America, and Europe.

Insider Ownership: 15.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 68.9% p.a.

Envipco Holding N.V. has shown promising growth, with earnings expected to increase by 68.9% annually, significantly outpacing the Dutch market's 16.4%. Despite trading at 76.7% below its estimated fair value and experiencing high share price volatility recently, the company's revenue growth also exceeds market expectations at an annual rate of 33.6%. Notably, Envipco turned profitable this year with a substantial increase in sales to €27.44 million in Q1 2024 from €10.41 million the previous year, alongside a shift from a net loss to a net income of €0.147 million.

ENXTAM:ENVI Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MotorK plc operates as a provider of software-as-a-service solutions for the automotive retail industry across Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the Benelux Union, with a market capitalization of approximately €272.10 million.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from software and programming services, totaling €42.94 million.

Insider Ownership: 35.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 105.8% p.a.

MotorK, amidst recent executive changes, is poised for notable growth with its revenue forecast to rise by 24% annually, outpacing the Dutch market average of 9.5%. Despite a slight decline in Q1 2024 revenues to €11.25 million from €11.43 million year-over-year and shareholder dilution over the past year, earnings are expected to surge by approximately 105.85% annually over the next three years as it moves towards profitability.

ENXTAM:MTRK Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: PostNL N.V. offers postal and logistics services across the Netherlands, Europe, and globally, with a market capitalization of approximately €0.69 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is generated from two primary segments: Packages (€2.25 billion) and Mail in the Netherlands (€1.35 billion).

Insider Ownership: 30.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 24.2% p.a.

PostNL, despite a challenging first quarter in 2024 with sales dropping to €763 million and a net loss of €20 million, is anticipated to see earnings growth outpace the broader Dutch market. Expected annual profit growth is forecasted at 24.2% per year against the market's 16.4%. However, revenue growth projections remain modest at 3.4% annually, below the Dutch average of 9.5%. The company recently engaged in sustainable bond offerings totaling nearly €300 million, underscoring its commitment to sustainability despite financial volatility and high debt levels.

ENXTAM:PNL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Next Steps

