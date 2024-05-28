Exploring Three SGX Dividend Stocks For Stable Income Opportunities

Amidst a landscape where trend-following strategies are demonstrating resilience across various market conditions, investors in Singapore's SGX might consider the stability offered by dividend stocks. These stocks can serve as a strategic component in portfolios, aiming to provide steady income streams even during volatile phases. A good dividend stock typically features robust fundamentals and a consistent payout history, qualities that are particularly appealing in the current environment where long-term gains and risk management are paramount.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Singapore

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Civmec (SGX:P9D) 6.20% ★★★★★★ Singapore Exchange (SGX:S68) 3.62% ★★★★★☆ Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) (SGX:BS6) 3.33% ★★★★★☆ UOB-Kay Hian Holdings (SGX:U10) 7.02% ★★★★★☆ UOL Group (SGX:U14) 3.66% ★★★★★☆ BRC Asia (SGX:BEC) 7.55% ★★★★★☆ Bumitama Agri (SGX:P8Z) 6.80% ★★★★★☆ Singapore Airlines (SGX:C6L) 7.13% ★★★★★☆ YHI International (SGX:BPF) 6.63% ★★★★★☆ Sing Investments & Finance (SGX:S35) 6.09% ★★★★☆☆

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. is an investment holding company that specializes in shipbuilding, operating across Greater China, Canada, Japan, Italy, Greece, and other European countries with a market capitalization of SGD 7.62 billion.

Operations: Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. generates revenue primarily through its shipbuilding segment, which accounted for CN¥22.79 billion, and its shipping operations, which contributed CN¥1.02 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.3%

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding's recent board restructuring could influence governance and strategic decisions, potentially impacting its dividend policy. The company declared a final dividend of SGD 0.065 per share for FY2023, reflecting a stable payout amid solid financial health evidenced by a low cash payout ratio of 19.1% and earnings coverage at 33.6%. Despite a modest yield of 3.33%, which is below the top quartile in Singapore's market, the consistency in dividend growth over the past decade underpins its reliability as a dividend stock, although it may not appeal to those seeking high yields.

SGX:BS6 Dividend History as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sheng Siong Group Ltd is an investment holding company that operates a chain of supermarket retail stores in Singapore, with a market capitalization of SGD 2.29 billion.

Operations: Sheng Siong Group Ltd generates its revenue primarily through supermarket operations that sell consumer goods, totaling SGD 1.39 billion.

Dividend Yield: 4.1%

Sheng Siong Group recently reported a rise in Q1 2024 sales to SGD 376.19 million and net income to SGD 36.32 million, alongside an increase in EPS. The firm declared a final dividend of SGD 0.032 per share, reflecting its ongoing commitment to shareholder returns despite a history of volatile dividends. Recent executive appointments could steer operational enhancements, potentially influencing future financial stability and dividend sustainability, which is currently supported by a reasonable cash payout ratio of 50.1%.

SGX:OV8 Dividend History as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Singapore Exchange Limited operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange with related clearing houses in Singapore, boasting a market capitalization of SGD 10.05 billion.

Operations: Singapore Exchange Limited generates revenues primarily from segment adjustments amounting to SGD 843.68 million and fixed income, currencies, and commodities totaling SGD 371.53 million.

Dividend Yield: 3.6%

Singapore Exchange maintains a steady dividend track record with a 10-year history of consistent and growing payouts, supported by a payout ratio of 63% and cash payout ratio of 79.1%. Despite its dividend yield of 3.62% being lower than the top quartile in Singapore's market, its dividends are well-covered by both earnings and cash flows. Recent corporate activities include participation in industry conferences and internal board restructurings, indicating active management engagement and governance oversight.

SGX:S68 Dividend History as at May 2024

Companies discussed in this article include SGX:BS6 SGX:OV8 and SGX:S68.

