Exploring Three Dividend Stocks On Euronext Amsterdam

As global markets navigate through mixed economic signals, with certain regions showing resilience amidst challenges, investors continue to look for stable returns. In this context, dividend stocks on Euronext Amsterdam offer a compelling focus for those seeking potential income in their investment portfolios amid the prevailing economic uncertainties.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks In The Netherlands

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Acomo (ENXTAM:ACOMO) 6.57% ★★★★★☆ ABN AMRO Bank (ENXTAM:ABN) 9.77% ★★★★☆☆ Randstad (ENXTAM:RAND) 4.92% ★★★★☆☆ Signify (ENXTAM:LIGHT) 6.52% ★★★★☆☆ Koninklijke KPN (ENXTAM:KPN) 4.32% ★★★★☆☆ Koninklijke Heijmans (ENXTAM:HEIJM) 4.37% ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 6 stocks from our Top Euronext Amsterdam Dividend Stocks screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Acomo N.V. operates in the sourcing, trading, processing, packaging, and distribution of conventional and organic food ingredients for the food and beverage industry across Europe, North America, and globally with a market cap of approximately €520.09 million.

Operations: Acomo N.V.'s revenue is generated from several segments, including Tea (€120.62 million), Edible Seeds (€257.29 million), Food Solutions (€24.07 million), Spices and Nuts (€429.96 million), and Organic Ingredients (€436.38 million).

Dividend Yield: 6.6%

ACOMO has experienced volatility and unreliability in its dividend payments over the last decade, with significant annual drops exceeding 20%. Despite trading at 53% below estimated fair value, its high debt levels raise concerns. However, the dividend yield of 6.57% ranks in the top 25% in the Dutch market. Dividends are well-supported by both earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 85.7% and a low cash payout ratio of 26.1%, respectively.

Story continues

ENXTAM:ACOMO Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. operates in property development, construction, and infrastructure sectors primarily in the Netherlands and abroad, with a market capitalization of approximately €553.95 million.

Operations: Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. generates revenue through its Real Estate (€411.79 million), Van Wanrooij (€124.76 million), Infrastructure Works (€800.03 million), and Construction & Technology segments (€1.08 billion).

Dividend Yield: 4.4%

Koninklijke Heijmans has shown a mixed performance in dividend sustainability, with a history of volatility and unreliable payouts over the past decade. Despite this, dividends have grown and are supported by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios at 37.1% and 59% respectively. The stock trades at a 6.3% discount to its fair value estimate but offers a lower yield of 4.37%, underperforming against top Dutch dividend payers. Recent events include a significant stock dividend scheduled for May-07-2024.

ENXTAM:HEIJM Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Koninklijke KPN N.V. is a telecommunications and IT service provider in the Netherlands, with a market capitalization of approximately €13.53 billion.

Operations: Koninklijke KPN N.V. generates revenue through three primary segments: Business (€1.84 billion), Consumer (€2.93 billion), and Wholesale (€0.70 billion).

Dividend Yield: 4.3%

Koninklijke KPN has a complex dividend profile, marked by a 10-year history of fluctuating payments despite recent growth. The dividends are currently supported by both earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 78.4% and 59.6% respectively. However, its dividend yield at 4.32% lags behind the top quartile of Dutch stocks at 5.41%. Recent strategic moves include forming TowerCo with ABP to optimize infrastructure assets, potentially enhancing future financial flexibility and shareholder value, alongside a €200 million share buyback completion as of May 31, 2024.

ENXTAM:KPN Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Summing It All Up

Reveal the 6 hidden gems among our Top Euronext Amsterdam Dividend Stocks screener with a single click here.

Already own these companies? Bring clarity to your investment decisions by linking up your portfolio with Simply Wall St, where you can monitor all the vital signs of your stocks effortlessly.

Enhance your investing ability with the Simply Wall St app and enjoy free access to essential market intelligence spanning every continent.

Searching for a Fresh Perspective?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include ENXTAM:ACOMOENXTAM:HEIJM and ENXTAM:KPN.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com