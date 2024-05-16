Exploring Three ASX Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

The Australian stock market has shown resilience, with the ASX200 recently surging by 1.7%, outpacing expectations and showcasing growth across most sectors. Amidst this optimistic backdrop, the importance of insider ownership in growth companies cannot be overstated, as it often aligns leadership interests with shareholder goals, potentially stabilizing performance even in fluctuating markets.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Australia

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Hartshead Resources (ASX:HHR) 13.9% 86.3% Cettire (ASX:CTT) 28.7% 29.9% Gratifii (ASX:GTI) 15.6% 112.4% Acrux (ASX:ACR) 14.6% 115.3% Doctor Care Anywhere Group (ASX:DOC) 28.4% 96.4% Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO) 10.4% 45.4% Alpha HPA (ASX:A4N) 28.3% 95.9% Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) 16.4% 63.9% Argosy Minerals (ASX:AGY) 15.1% 129.6% Chrysos (ASX:C79) 22.2% 57.5%

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Emerald Resources NL is a company focused on the exploration and development of mineral reserves in Cambodia and Australia, with a market capitalization of approximately A$2.40 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from mine operations, totaling A$339.32 million.

Insider Ownership: 18.5%

Emerald Resources has demonstrated robust growth, with earnings increasing by 53.4% over the past year and expected to grow at 22.8% annually, outpacing the Australian market forecast of 13.5%. Despite trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value and lacking recent insider trading activity, concerns include shareholder dilution in the past year and a forecasted low return on equity of 17.9% in three years. Recent financials show substantial improvement, with half-year net income rising from A$26.59 million to A$46.87 million.

ASX:EMR Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Kogan.com Ltd is an online retailer based in Australia, with a market capitalization of approximately A$482.29 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue through its operations in Australia and New Zealand, with segments including Mighty Ape in Australia (A$11.39 million), Kogan Parent in Australia (A$274.85 million), Mighty Ape in New Zealand (A$142.52 million), and Kogan Parent in New Zealand (A$33.40 million).

Insider Ownership: 19.9%

Kogan.com, an Australian e-commerce company, reported a significant recovery with its half-year earnings shifting from a net loss of A$23.8 million to a net profit of A$8.7 million. Despite slower revenue growth at 6% per year compared to the market average of 5%, Kogan's earnings are expected to surge by 35.44% annually over the next three years, outperforming the broader Australian market's forecast of 13.6%. However, recent months have seen substantial insider selling and no significant buying activity among insiders.

ASX:KGN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: OM Holdings Limited is an investment holding company that operates globally, focusing on the mining, smelting, trading, and marketing of manganese ores and ferroalloys with a market capitalization of approximately A$412.73 million.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from smelting, which generated A$388.84 million, and marketing and trading activities that contributed A$602.07 million.

Insider Ownership: 38.4%

OM Holdings, an Australian mining company, is expected to see its earnings grow by 29.8% annually, outpacing the market forecast of 13.5%. Despite a lower price-to-earnings ratio at A$15.1x compared to the market's A$19.6x, challenges include a low forecasted return on equity of 8.8% and declining profit margins from 7.9% to 3.1%. Recent production figures indicate robust operations with significant outputs in Ferrosilicon and Manganese Alloys as reported in their latest quarterly results.

ASX:OMH Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

Turning Ideas Into Actions

