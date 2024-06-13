Exploring ITC And Two More Leading Dividend Stocks In India

The Indian market has shown remarkable growth, rising 8.0% in the last week and achieving a 43% increase over the past year, with earnings expected to grow by 16% annually. In this buoyant environment, dividend stocks like ITC can be particularly appealing for their potential to provide investors with steady income alongside capital appreciation.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In India

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Balmer Lawrie Investments (BSE:532485) 4.19% ★★★★★★ Bhansali Engineering Polymers (BSE:500052) 3.97% ★★★★★★ D. B (NSEI:DBCORP) 4.26% ★★★★★☆ Castrol India (BSE:500870) 3.66% ★★★★★☆ ITC (NSEI:ITC) 3.18% ★★★★★☆ HCL Technologies (NSEI:HCLTECH) 3.61% ★★★★★☆ Indian Oil (NSEI:IOC) 8.29% ★★★★★☆ PTC India (NSEI:PTC) 3.67% ★★★★★☆ VST Industries (BSE:509966) 3.39% ★★★★★☆ Redington (NSEI:REDINGTON) 3.25% ★★★★★☆

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: ITC Limited operates in various sectors including fast-moving consumer goods, hotels, paperboards and paper, packaging, agriculture, and information technology across India and globally, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹5.41 trillion.

Operations: ITC Limited's revenue is derived from several key segments: FMCG - Cigarettes (₹336.68 billion), FMCG - Others (₹210.02 billion), Agri Business (₹161.24 billion), Paperboards, Paper & Packaging (₹83.44 billion), and Hotels (₹31.03 billion).

Dividend Yield: 3.2%

ITC Limited, a notable player in the Indian market, recently announced a final dividend of INR 7.50 per share for FY 2024, reflecting its consistent dividend policy. The company reported a year-over-year revenue increase to INR 795.68 billion and net income growth to INR 204.59 billion for the full year ended March 2024. Despite these positive earnings trends, concerns arise from its high payout ratio of 83.7% and cash payout ratio of 126.1%, indicating potential stress on future dividend sustainability without adequate cash flow coverage.

NSEI:ITC Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: PTC India Limited operates in the trading of power across India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹60.95 billion.

Operations: PTC India Limited generates revenue primarily through its power trading segment, which contributed ₹160.12 billion, and its financing business, which added ₹7.67 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.7%

PTC India, despite a volatile dividend history over the past decade, maintains a 54% earnings payout ratio and a low 9.4% cash payout ratio, suggesting dividends are well-covered by both earnings and cash flows. Recent financials show a decline in quarterly net income to INR 862.6 million from INR 1,165.9 million year-over-year but an overall annual increase to INR 4,768.8 million from INR 4,456 million. The board recommended a final dividend of INR 7.80 per share on June 7, reflecting confidence in ongoing payouts amidst fluctuating performance.

NSEI:PTC Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Swaraj Engines Limited, based in India, specializes in manufacturing and selling diesel engines, diesel engine components, and spare parts for tractors, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹32.04 billion.

Operations: Swaraj Engines Limited generates its revenue primarily from the sale of diesel engines, components, and spare parts, totaling ₹14.19 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

Swaraj Engines, with a P/E ratio of 23.8x below the Indian market average, shows potential value. Despite a dividend yield of 3.52% ranking in the top quartile, its dividends have demonstrated volatility over the past decade and are not well-covered by cash flows, given a high payout ratio of 122%. Recent financials indicate stable earnings growth with net income reaching INR 1,378.7 million for FY2024. The company announced a substantial dividend increase to INR 95 per share for FY2024.

NSEI:SWARAJENG Dividend History as at Jun 2024

