Exploring Euronext Amsterdam Dividend Stocks In May 2024

As of May 2024, the Netherlands' financial markets reflect a cautious optimism seen across broader European indices, influenced by recent monetary policy statements from the European Central Bank. This backdrop provides a pertinent context for investors considering Euronext Amsterdam's dividend stocks, which are often valued for their potential to offer steady returns in various economic climates. In this environment, understanding what constitutes a robust dividend stock involves looking at company fundamentals such as consistent earnings, strong balance sheets, and a history of stable dividend payouts—qualities that can be particularly reassuring in uncertain economic times.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks In The Netherlands

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Acomo (ENXTAM:ACOMO) 6.57% ★★★★★☆ ABN AMRO Bank (ENXTAM:ABN) 9.55% ★★★★☆☆ Van Lanschot Kempen (ENXTAM:VLK) 9.94% ★★★★☆☆ Randstad (ENXTAM:RAND) 4.49% ★★★★☆☆ Koninklijke KPN (ENXTAM:KPN) 4.29% ★★★★☆☆ Koninklijke Heijmans (ENXTAM:HEIJM) 4.75% ★★★★☆☆

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. operates in property development, construction, and infrastructure sectors primarily in the Netherlands and abroad, with a market capitalization of approximately €502.18 million.

Operations: Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. generates revenue through several segments, including Real Estate (€411.79 million), Van Wanrooij (€124.76 million), Infrastructure Works (€800.03 million), and Construction & Technology (€1.08 billion).

Dividend Yield: 4.8%

Koninklijke Heijmans has demonstrated a mixed performance in dividend reliability, with volatile payments over the past decade and a recent yield of 4.75%, lower than the top quartile of Dutch dividend stocks at 5.48%. Despite this, dividends are well-supported financially, evidenced by a sustainable earnings payout ratio of 37.1% and a cash payout ratio of 59%. Recent financials show steady sales growth to €2.12 billion in 2023 from €1.81 billion in the previous year, with stable net income at €60 million.

ENXTAM:HEIJM Dividend History as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Koninklijke KPN N.V. is a telecommunications and IT service provider in the Netherlands, with a market capitalization of approximately €13.73 billion.

Operations: Koninklijke KPN N.V. generates revenue through three primary segments: Business (€1.84 billion), Consumer (€2.93 billion), and Wholesale (€0.70 billion).

Dividend Yield: 4.3%

Koninklijke KPN has shown a steady increase in earnings, growing at 13.6% annually over the past five years and is expected to grow by 7.45% per year moving forward. Despite this growth, its dividend yield of 4.29% lags behind the top Dutch dividend payers at 5.48%. Dividends have been inconsistent over the last decade, with a high payout ratio of 78.4% covered by both earnings and cash flows (59.6%). Recent financials reveal Q1 sales rising to €1.38 billion from €1.34 billion year-over-year, though net income fell from €196 million to €174 million.

ENXTAM:KPN Dividend History as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Van Lanschot Kempen NV, operating both in the Netherlands and internationally, offers a range of financial services with a market capitalization of approximately €1.70 billion.

Operations: Van Lanschot Kempen NV generates revenue through its Investment Banking Clients and Wholesale & Institutional Clients segments, totaling approximately €41 million and €83.10 million respectively.

Dividend Yield: 9.9%

Van Lanschot Kempen has shown a notable increase in earnings, with net income rising to €125.2 million from €84.16 million year-over-year. The company's dividend has grown, proposing a payment of €2.00 per share for 2023, up from €1.75 the previous year. Despite this growth, the dividend history is relatively short at three years and the payout ratio stands at 70.9%, indicating dividends are covered by earnings but highlighting some concerns about long-term sustainability and stability in dividend policy.

ENXTAM:VLK Dividend History as at May 2024

